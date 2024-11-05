Easter eggs can be a great way to shout out a work’s source material or make a sly wink to the diehard fans. But they can also be far more singular, like the “A113” CalArts Easter egg or “CRM 114” in multiple Stanley Kubrick movies. But sometimes, Easter eggs can be a shout-out to another fellow filmmaker, a reference that incorporates another universe — and significantly complicates canon.

Iconic composer John Williams has brought up a hidden part of one of the most famous cinematic Easter eggs, and it will forever change how you watch a classic sci-fi movie.

In the new documentary Music by John Williams, now streaming on Disney+, Williams discussed all elements of his career, from his personal life to his opinions on the movie industry today. His prolific career spanned decades of blockbusters, but two of his biggest collaborators are George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. Star Wars wouldn’t be Star Wars without Williams’ music, and everyone can hum the theme from Jaws or Raiders of the Lost Ark.

But one of the best John Williams moments lies at the crossroads between these two filmmakers. In Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extraterrestrial, the eponymous alien is taken trick-or-treating by his human guardians, hidden under a sheet. As he looks through the eyeholes of his makeshift costume, we see dozens of kids in costume, but one is highlighted especially: A kid dressed as Yoda, wandering down the street. E.T. follows, excitedly saying “Home!!”

It’s an adorable moment and a friendly nod from Spielberg to George Lucas, but there’s a key detail you may have missed: while the kid dressed as Yoda walks away, you can hear Williams’ “Yoda’s Theme” played on the flute. In the documentary, we see archive footage of Spielberg and Williams discussing the motif. “Yoda’s Theme is a sweet surprise,” Spielberg says. “Is anyone gonna get it?” Williams asks. “About 200 million people,” Spielberg answers.

John WIlliams and Steven Spielberg discuss their musical Easter egg during the production of E.T.: The Extraterrestrial. Disney+

The Yoda moment is often discussed amongst Star Wars fans, but the musical sting is usually overlooked. Yoda’s leitmotif isn’t as famous as, say, the opening Star Wars theme or the Imperial March, but once you hear it, it’s difficult not to notice it. By the way — the Easter egg didn’t go unanswered by Lucas: Members of E.T.’s species appeared in the Galactic Senate in The Phantom Menace.

This moment does more than just point out how thoughtful the Yoda cameo was. It also proves how varied Williams’ career truly is. He did more than just reference another filmmaker — he referenced himself.

Music by John Williams is now streaming on Disney+.