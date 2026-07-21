Even after 18 years, DC Comics and Warner Bros. haven’t replicated the reliable output of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sure seems like James Gunn is determined to strong-arm this newest attempt into success. Since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios back in 2022, Gunn has constructed an ambitious Chapter One of the burgeoning DC Universe franchise on-screen, with plans to introduce new versions of Batman (separate from Matt Reeves’ incarnation) and Wonder Woman in solo films while also making room for smaller projects like the upcoming Clayface. The critical and commercial success of last year’s Superman felt like a solid foundation to build on, but this summer’s box office failure of Supergirl throws everything into question.

But one struggling movie isn’t going to stop such an expensive locomotive, and there are still a lot more DC Universe projects coming, including the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow and Lanterns, a TV adaptation of the Green Lantern mythos. There are also numerous spin-offs in the works, from a TV show about Superman MVP Mr. Terrific to an animated retelling of Tom King’s Mister Miracle comic book miniseries. The most surprising of these shows is the untitled Jimmy Olsen series, and it’s the one that just picked up the most steam with an unexpected casting announcement.

Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen will take the lead of a spin-off show. Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is In The Jimmy Olsen TV Show Cast?

On July 15, Deadline announced that Jimmy Tatro would be joining the series in the role of Gorilla Grodd, the Machiavellian sentient ape who does battle with The Flash in the comics. He joins Skyler Gisondo, who will return as Olsen after starring in Superman. There’s no other confirmed casting yet, but considering the framing of the show and the focus on Jimmy Olsen, it’s a safe bet to assume that a few members of the Daily Planet will be in the ensemble as well.

What Is The Plot Of The Jimmy Olsen TV Show?

Plot details are light so far, but what is known is that the show will be modeled after a true-crime docuseries hosted by Olsen, presumably with a focus on supervillains (in the vein of Netflix’s American Vandal, the creators of which have been confirmed as showrunners). Gorilla Grodd seems to be the antagonist of Season 1, and his status as a major villain of The Flash raises the question of whether we’ll see the hero himself, or members of his supporting cast, on-screen.

If the show makes it to a second season, there’s the possibility that it could function like an anthology series, with a focus on a new villain every year. For those unsure as to why a Jimmy Olsen show has been ordered so early in the DCU’s lifespan, it might be its potential to introduce new corners of the DC Universe before we get a project like The Flash to properly flesh them out.

Gorilla Grodd is one of The Flash’s best-known antagonists, and his presence could hint at the hero’s coming arrival. DC Comics

Is There A Trailer For The Jimmy Olsen TV Show?

There isn’t a trailer for the upcoming Jimmy Olsen mocku-series yet, as the show hasn’t officially begun filming. We’ll update this page with more information when a trailer does drop.

Is There A Release Date For The Jimmy Olsen TV Show?

There’s no release date yet, but considering the show is set to begin filming later this year, it’s a safe assumption that it’ll air sometime in 2027.

Warner Bros. has been trying to get a cinematic DC Universe off the ground for years now, and aside from the short-lived Snyderverse, this has been its strongest attempt. With the back-to-back releases of Superman and Supergirl establishing the Kryptonian status quo, and other films like The Brave and the Bold and an untitled Wonder Woman film already in motion, it’s clear that Gunn is moving fast to establish the franchise’s other tentpole foundations. Although a Jimmy Olsen spin-off show feels like a strange move from the outside looking in, it may be a clever way to tease characters fans might not expect to see for some time.