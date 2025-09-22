Jimmy Kimmel has gone from the face of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Jimmy Kimmel Live to the face of censorship. Last week, the ABC late-night host’s eponymous show was suspended indefinitely after pressure from the FCC due to comments made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It was an unprecedented move for late-night television, and instantly sparked protests from Hollywood unions, politicians, and countless celebrities who have sat beside Kimmel on his show over the years.

It wasn’t long before people were calling for a boycott of Disney, ABC’s parent company, with previous Marvel star Tatiana Maslany calling for fans to cancel Disney+ and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof refusing to work with the company until the suspension was lifted. Now, it looks like all the public pressure is starting to have an effect.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

According to Variety, Jimmy Kimmel is currently in negotiations with Disney trying to find a path back to broadcast. There aren’t any details on the progress of these conversations or the terms Kimmel is willing to accept, but the finances of his staffers, especially in the wake of the dual Hollywood strikes of 2023, may be a major factor.

Meanwhile, Disney’s reputation is only becoming more sullied. Stock has fallen, and Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo warned on Threads that, “It’s going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show.” Over 400 celebrities have signed the American Civil Liberties Union’s open letter in defense of free speech, including big names like Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Jennifer Aniston. Also included in the list are multiple actors from Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars franchises, including Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna, Florence Pugh, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kumail Nanjiani, and Natalie Portman.

Protests continued in front of the Los Angeles studio where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed. DAVID PASHAEE/AFP/Getty Images

As it stands now, Kimmel is still suspended from the airways, but the longer the absence lasts, the harder it will be for Disney to earn the public's and these celebrities’ forgiveness. Of course, this decision doesn’t just lie with Disney, as Nexstar Media, the company that owns the majority of TV stations in the US, made the decision not to air Kimmel’s show.

But at the end of the day, it’s Disney’s name on the series above Kimmel’s, and the pressure of tarnishing that name may be the most powerful weapon we have access to. Hopefully, it’ll be more powerful than pressure from the powers that be.