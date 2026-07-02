Jessica Brown Findlay knows her way around different times. The English actress is best known for her role in now-classic period drama Downton Abbey, but she’s ventured into the future as often as she’s dipped into the past: she starred in an especially dystopian episode of Black Mirror, played the lead in the Peacock adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, and now she’s playing a Navy pilot in the (still futuristic) flashbacks in Silo Season 3.

But in her next big project, she’s going back to the past. Findlay is set to appear in the still-untitled Peaky Blinders sequel series at Netflix, a major project that will follow up on recent spinoff film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The series stars Jamie Bell as Tommy Shelby’s son Duke, picking up the role after Barry Keoghan’s depiction in Immortal Man, and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton as Tommy’s youngest son Charles Shelby.

Jamie Bell takes on the Duke Shelby role from Barry Keoghan in the Peaky Blinders sequel series. Netflix

We may not know any details of Findlay’s character, but one thing is very clear: her enthusiasm for the project. “This is a proper pinch-myself moment in my career because I love TV,” she tells Inverse. “I am obsessed with it myself. That's been my rock my whole career, and Peaky and Silo are both shows that I have watched and adored. And now it's like stepping inside the looking glass. It's magical.”

She praises Steven Knight’s writing of the series, which, like Season 1 of the original Peaky Blinders series, is focused on a community rebuilding itself after a worldwide tragedy. But instead of Season 1’s post-WWI setting, this series is set in the 1950s, after WWII. “These men went off, and so few of them came back, and the ones that did ricochet off that trauma for the rest of their lives in Peaky,” she says. “And after this war, not only did people go away to war, but the war arrived in these cities. Birmingham was so heavily bombed and destroyed that it affected men and women in their homes in a completely different way. So some of that involvement and energy is being brought in by all the characters.”

Jessica Brown Findlay will trade a not-so-distant future in Silo Season 3 for a 1950s setting in the Peaky Blinders sequel series. Apple TV

But just because there’s a new generation coping with post-WWII trauma, the core of the show is still there. “I'd say that the Shelby Blood is very strong and it is alive and well,” she says. “And just like anything, you make a plan, and you just know it's never going to be as simple as you'd hope for Duke Shelby anyway, but it feels sort of dangerous.”

So we may not know much about this series, like a release date, characters, or even an official title, but Findlay reassures fans that one thing is completely undeniable: this is the same Peaky Blinders series we know and love. “How would I describe it? It's just proper Peaky.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is now streaming on Netflix, and Silo Season 3 premieres July 3 on Apple TV.