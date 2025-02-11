There’s a lot to like about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the latest alt-universe offering from Marvel Animation. The series reimagines Peter Parker’s origin story within Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, splicing his origins in Spider-Man: Homecoming with the classic comics — and delivering a tone that fans have been craving for years.

Chief among Spider-Man’s successes is its use of the wall-crawler’s rogue’s gallery. While characters like the Green Goblin, Dr. Otto Octavius, or the Rhino feel like strangers to the MCU, Spider-Man makes them a part of its title hero’s story without compromise. Norman Osborn, voiced by Colman Domingo, is a particular highlight: the Oscar-nominated actor brings an unmistakable charm and plenty of pathos to this new take on the character. He isn’t quite Green Goblin material — in fact, he serves as a Tony Stark-like mentor to Peter in Spider-Man’s first season — but there’s plenty of time for him to grow into the villain we all recognize. Series creator Jeff Trammell is currently working on future seasons of Spider-Man, and looking forward to bringing fans further into this alternate world.

“We’re going to do another two seasons at least,” Trammell tells Inverse at this year’s SCAD TV Fest. “So we’re going to have a lot of time to spend with these characters and their journeys.” That’s certainly good for fans of the show, but others are already hoping to see elements of Spider-Man make their way to live-action. There’s a particular interest in bringing Domingo’s Norman Osborn into the MCU proper, an interest that Trammell has grown increasingly aware of.

Trammell would “never say no” to bringing his Spider-Man characters into the MCU. Robby Klein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Trammell, the idea of his Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man characters crossing over into live-action is one you “never say no” to.

“I don’t make these decisions, but that’s something I would be considering if I were running things,” he tells Inverse. “If it’s something that Colman would want to do and it’s something that Kevin [Feige] would be interested in doing, I would love it.”

Trammell is also keen to see how his Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) would fare in the Spider-Verse. Whether this incarnation of the hero could follow in Miles Morales’ footsteps and become one with the multiverse remains to be seen, but the possibilities certainly feel limitless.

“I’m super open to all of that. I think it’s cool,” Trammell added. “I love these characters so much. I would love to see them expand out to other things.”

And for what it’s worth, Domingo seems to share Trammell’s sentiment. The actor recently appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused, where he expressed a real interest in exploring the MCU — and potentially the Green Goblin — in live-action.

“I’m having a good time, I love the animation,” Domingo said. “I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn and you’ll see his evolution as the Green Goblin in the coming seasons.”

That said, Domingo does “want to get the live-action out” if possible. “Wouldn’t that be kind of cool? I would love to tear that up on the big screen.”

Colman Domingo is also keen to explore Norman Osborn in live-action. Marvel Studios

Domingo confirmed that “talks” have already begun for a potential live-action role. Though the rumors that he would be replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror were “never a conversation from my point of view,” Domingo is keen to play a part in the MCU somehow.

“I want a role to be mine, whatever I develop,” he explained. “Something didn’t feel right to me about replacing someone. I want to build something from the ground up that is my own.”

By that logic, it’d make total sense to bring Domingo’s Norman Osborn into the live-action MCU. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man may be a part of an alternate reality, but it has given Domingo the chance to put his own spin on an iconic character. Why not continue that momentum in other mediums?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is now streaming on Disney+.