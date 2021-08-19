Is Galactus in the Eternals trailer? Everything you need to know.

The final Eternals trailer is here, and it’s pulling no punches. It has action, volcanoes, tidal waves, and yes, an explanation of why the Eternals didn’t help out with anything on Earth previously — including that little thing where half the population was Snapped out of existence.

Now, things are different. The Deviants are back, and the Eternals, who were created to defend Earth against the Deviants, must prepare for a new battle.

However, the trailer also showed the creatures who created the Eternals, leading many to think a famous Marvel villain is finally making his debut. That may not be true, but the truth is just as chilling.

According to the comics, the Eternals were created by Celestials, a group of all-powerful beings that were among the first things in existence ever. Celestials aren’t new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe— one of them is Ego the Living Planet, Peter Quill’s father from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Moments after the final Eternals trailer debuted, “Galactus” starting trending on Twitter. Many fans had claimed Galactus, the planet-consuming supervillain, was the mysterious creature glimpsed in the trailer. This super-being has yet to be introduced into the MCU, and in truth, it’s unlikely Galactus will appear in Eternals.

In fact, the super-being we did see in the trailer isn’t new to the MCU; it’s a character we’ve seen before.

Eson the Searcher as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel Studios

In Guardians of the Galaxy, the Collector shows a projection of this very same Celestial wielding the Power Stone to destroy a planet like it’s nothing more than squishing a bug. It was just a brief flashback, so it’s understandable why the looming figure in the Eternals trailer seems new.

This character is known as Eson the Searcher. Eson is one of many Celestials featured in Marvel Comics, recognizable by his six-eyed helmet. Don’t expect him to be the only Celestial featured in the film, though. Previous concept art for Eternals shows multiple Celestials.

While one batch of Celestials is scary enough, there’s a whole other Celestial possibility in the running. What If...? Episode 2 ended on a kicker with an Ego variant approaching a Peter Quill variant. As Ego is a Celestial, that means there is ostensibly an infinite amount of Celestials like Eson are lurking in the multiverse.

So, are the Celestials going to be the villain in Eternals? Probably not. They’ll merely serve as the all-powerful creators of the millennia-old team. But there’s a possibility we could see an evil variant of the Celestials in the future, perhaps even leading to a Kang the Conqueror vs. Celestials fight.

Eternals is certainly helping to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ways we haven’t seen before.