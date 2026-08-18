Dominic Toretto might live his life one quarter-mile at a time, but Vin Diesel — who’s played the character in 20 years’ worth of Fast & Furious movies — thinks much further ahead. The star has been planning out the future of the franchise for some time. The Fast saga probably should have ended years ago, but Diesel has kept it alive through sheer force of will. Even when the final Fast movie, Fast Forever, comes and goes, Diesel still has plans to keep this story going. TV spinoffs are reportedly in the works at Peacock — first, though, Diesel has to land the plane on the big screen.

After years of stops and starts, Diesel revealed earlier this year that Fast Forever officially has a release date. It’s set to hit theaters on March 17, 2028, five years after Fast X left the Toretto clan on a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers. That release date might be far, but production needed time to get its story in fighting shape. “I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale,” Diesel recently told Variety. Fortunately, the actor finally has an update for the Fast & Furious diehards, and just in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

If all goes to plan, Fast Forever will begin production at the end of the year. Universal Pictures

At this week’s 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious, Diesel revealed that the script for Fast Forever — written by Michael Lesslie — is finally ready for production. “After I read the script... I was crying,” he told the crowd at the LA screening.

He also shared when the cast will finally reunite to start filming. “We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio,” Diesel revealed to Variety. “I’m in a good place, though.”

Fast Forever will be a big undertaking for Universal. After Fast X — which teased the return of Gal Gadot as the (presumably deceased) Gisele, along with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs — the final film in the Fast saga has a few unwieldy storylines to untangle. Diesel has also affirmed that Brian O’Conner will, somehow, return to the fray for one last ride. After Paul Walker’s passing in 2013, Brian was written out of the films, but Fast Forever will bring the character back once more, likely with a blend of deepfake and body doubles. Expectations are high for the film and for director Louis Leterrier. Hopefully it lives up to Diesel’s boasting and delivers an emotional climax to one of the biggest action franchises in history.

Fast Forever release date

As of this writing, Fast Forever is still, in theory, going to be released on March 17, 2028. Assuming everything goes smoothly, the conclusion will be filmed furiously, if not as fast as some fast might like.