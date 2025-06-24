It may have been three years since the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but its influence still ripples throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of its most important byproducts has been the character of Riri Williams, the MIT wunderkind who attempted to create her own version of Iron Man’s armor.

Unlike most spinoffs, Ironheart was announced years before we even saw Riri on screen (in December 2020, specifically). Now, finally, we’re going to see Riri take center stage in a Disney+ series that blends magic and technology. Here’s everything you need to know, from when the series drops to what it will be about.

What is the Ironheart Release Date?

Ironheart premieres Tuesday, June 24, on Disney+. Previous Marvel original series dropped on Fridays, but Disney+ has recently claimed Tuesdays for releases. What’s unusual, however, is the fact that Ironheart has a three-episode premiere, meaning you’ll be able to watch the entire first half of the series from the jump.

Ironheart is mainly a street-level story, if you don’t count all the flying. Marvel Studios

What is the Ironheart Release Time?

Ironheart will premiere at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+. While other streaming services premiere their shows in the middle of the North American night, Disney+ has spearheaded a prime-time release strategy, meaning viewers across the continent can easily watch in the evenings. Sorry, Europe.

Is There an Ironheart Trailer?

Yes! The wait for a trailer took forever, but we did eventually get a glimpse at what’s to come. Check it out below:

How Many Episodes Are In Ironheart?

Ironheart, like many Marvel series, only has six episodes. The first three episodes premiere on June 24, while the final three drop on July 1. So while other Disney+ shows have come out over a month and a half, Ironheart will be here and gone in a flash.

What is the Plot of Ironheart?

Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she becomes involved with Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos), while trying to improve her Ironheart suit. We don’t know exactly how, but the trailer reveals that she will imbue her tech with magic, supporting a prevalent fan theory that Sacha Baron Cohen’s unrevealed role will actually be Mephisto, the MCU’s version of the Devil, in disguise.

Will There be an Ironheart Season 2?

Earlier this month, when Ironheart star Dominique Thorne was asked by The Direct if Season 2 had been greenlit, she said, “No, not yet,” but that doesn’t mean that the door is completely closed. She was also asked what she would want to see in a potential Season 2, and she had a cryptic answer, saying, “[I] don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything” and “I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in Season 1.” We’ll get to see just what those possibilities are very soon.

Ironheart premieres June 24, 2025, on Disney+.