It’s been full speed ahead on new seasons of Invincible lately, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Season 4 came to a close with a relatively low-key, if psychologically harrowing, finale. Though the long ordeal between the Coalition of Planets and the Viltrum Empire ended in a kind of victory for the former, Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace) ultimately got the last laugh over our hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun).

With what’s left of Viltrum’s warrior race now hiding out (and repopulating) on Earth, and only Mark privy to that horrible truth, Invincible ended on the kind of cliffhanger that twists in the gut, and fans are understandably anxious to get to the next chapter. Fortunately, the wait for more episodes won’t be long — the superhero series has been moving at a steady clip since Season 2, thanks to a new commitment to drop a season every year. Season 5 has been in production for a while, and although there’s no official release date yet, Invincible HQ has dropped plenty of promising updates since the end of Season 4. Here’s everything we know about Invincible Season 5.

Is Invincible Season 5 happening?

It sure is. Invincible got its Season 5 renewal in 2025, a year before its fourth season premiered. Production for the new season is still underway, but the official Invincible HQ revealed that voice acting has been completed, which puts the next chapter of the series on track for a 2027 release.

Does Invincible Season 5 have a release date?

There’s no official release date for Invincible Season 5 just yet; officially, it “should be sometime in 2027.” If all goes to plan, the new season should premiere in late winter or early spring. Season 3 hit Prime Video in February 2025, and Season 4 premiered in March 2026, so Season 5 will most likely fall somewhere around those months.

Thragg lost the battle for Viltrum, but conquered Earth all the same. Prime Video

What is the plot for Invincible Season 5?

Invincible Season 5 will pick up shortly after Thragg’s ultimatum to Mark, which offered a truce built on mutually assured destruction. The Viltrumite leader requested a ceasefire between his forces and Mark’s — the latter having succeeded in destroying the planet Viltrum — in exchange for asylum for the Viltrum survivors. There are fewer than a dozen full-blooded Viltrumites left after a blistering space battle, but they’re still capable of annihilating humanity. If Mark doesn’t allow them to live on Earth in peace, they won’t hesitate to do to his planet what he and his dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), did to Viltrum.

It’s an impossible choice, but seeing as Mark is the sole protector of Earth right now (Omni-Man and his other allies are currently off-planet), accepting Thragg’s terms was the least-bad option. Season 5 will likely follow Mark’s efforts to covertly deal with the new Viltrumite threat, as well as a few of the customary one-off adventures. It’s also worth noting that his friend Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) uncovered a deadly virus that only targets Viltrumite DNA, which could pit old allies against one another.

Who is in the cast of Invincible Season 5?

There weren’t many major casualties in the last season of Invincible, which means the returning cast remains mostly unchanged. Here’s everyone coming back for Season 5:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Walton Goggins as Cecil Steadman

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Ross Marquand as Rex Conners

Grey DeLisle as Monster Girl

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood

Widow Bay star Matthew Rhys had a brief cameo as Dinosaurus in Season 4, and he’ll be back in a larger capacity in Season 5. The new season also welcomes another alum from The Boys, Jack Quaid. He joins Invincible as Gravitator, a tech whiz who uses his engineering skills to become the ultimate petty thief.

Will there be an Invincible Season 6?

Yes! Invincible got renewed for a sixth season in June 2026, which should ideally premiere sometime in 2028. According to Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, the series has found its stride and can maintain a year-by-year release. “We’ve hit our window and we’re gonna keep hitting the window,” Kirkman said after Season 4’s premiere. “You should be able to watch the show... every year is the ideal.”

Fans of the series will be eating good for the foreseeable future. The time between Season 4’s cliffhanger ending and Invincible’s Season 5 premiere may still feel a little long, but the fact that the future of this show is so assured makes the wait worth it.

Invincible streams on Prime Video.