Invincible Season 5 Is Coming Sooner Than We Think

The fourth season of Invincible might not have ended with a bang, but the animated superhero series left a mark all the same. Season 4 closes on the kind of cliffhanger that can drive a fan crazy in the best way, saddling its titular hero, aka Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), with a stomach-twisting dilemma. The intergalactic conflict between the Coalition of Planets and the planet Viltrum has been resolved, in a way — but Mark still finds himself outplayed by Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace). Now, what’s left of the Viltrum Empire resides on Earth, hiding in plain sight. And that’s just one of so many issues Mark and his allies will eventually have to face.

Invincible has always been a great superhero show, but it finally feels like it’s hit its true stride. Season 4 carries with it an undeniable momentum; its cliffhanger of a finale has only stirred up more anticipation. But will fans get to see the aftermath of Thragg’s ultimatum — and, if so, when? Here’s everything we know about the future of Invincible.

Will there be an Invincible Season 5?

A new season of Invincible is on the way — and it’ll honor the show’s established release window. Prime Video

Invincible lovers can breathe a sigh of relief: the series was renewed for a fifth season in 2025, nearly a year before Season 4 would premiere on Prime Video. There’s no official release date for the upcoming season, but based on the release window of previous installments, it’s probably coming sooner than we think.

According to Robert Kirkman (who created the comics that Invincible is based on, and now serves as a writer and producer on the show), Season 5 has been in the works for some time. It takes at least three years to complete all the animation required for eight episodes of Invincible, after all; if the show intends to stick to its established release schedule, it has to start production well in advance. Since Season 2, Invincible has released a new season one year after the next. Kirkman intends to keep that streak alive with Season 5.

“We’ve hit our window and we’re gonna keep hitting the window,” Kirkman said on The Brandon Davis Show. “You should be able to watch the show — if we’re fortunate enough to continue beyond Season 5 — every year is the ideal.”

The aftermath of Thragg’s ultimatum won’t be a mystery for much longer. Prime Video

If all goes to plan, then Invincible Season 5 will hit Prime Video sometime in 2027. As Season 3 premiered in February and Season 4 in late March, it’s safe to assume that Season 5 will follow suit and drop in the winter or early spring.

Frankly, the sooner the better for this series. The question of how Mark intends to solve Earth’s new Viltrumite infestation will likely haunt us for the rest of the year — and sure, we could crack open the comics to find out what happens, but there’s also something nice about seeing this story in motion. Invincible the series is also telling a slightly-tweaked version of Kirkman’s original tale: Season 5 might be completely different from the comics, so it might be better to wait. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like that wait will be very long either way.

Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video.