After two years, the third season of Invasion is finally coming. But this time, the show is altering one aspect of its format in a big way. Starting in Season 1, Invasion depicted the gradual infiltration of an alien species on Earth, from the point of view of various different people in different parts of the globe. And, those perspectives never really crossed over. Until now.

With the just-released trailer for Invasion Season 3, Apple TV+ is altering the format and having its self-contained character worlds collide. Here’s the new trailer for Invasion Season 3 and why it's a game-changer for the show.

Invasion Season 3 Trailer

The new trailer picks up two years after the last alien invasion was seemingly repelled. But now, a team of various people who have dealt with the aliens is brought together for one last big mission. In a way, it feels like a reboot for the series, and possibly, a starting place for new fans who missed some of what came before.

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple:

“...perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.”

Invasion Season 3 Release Date

Shamier Anderson returns as Trevante Cole in Invasion Season 3. Apple TV+

The release date for Invasion Season 3 is August 22. As with many Apple TV+ sci-fi shows, Invasion will air new episodes every Friday. As with previous seasons, there will be 10 episodes in total, each dropping on Friday.

Invasion is a global sci-fi show, and it lives up to its world-spanning in several ways. Not only is the cast truly international, but the show is broadcast in English, Japanese, and Pashto, and was written to incorporate various global viewpoints. The show was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil and stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, and Shioli Kutsuna.

For those fans who felt there weren’t enough aliens in the previous seasons, Invasion Season 3 is very clearly set to deliver a ton of alien invasion action like never before.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Invasion stream on Apple TV+.