I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 release date, trailer, more for Netflix's coming-of-age superhero sitcom

Starring IT cast alums Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, I Am Not Okay With This, became Netflix's latest hit shortly after its Netflix premiere on February 26. But with just a handful of short episodes, you've probably already binged through the entire first season. So what's the deal with I Am Not Okay With This Season 2?

The series from the producers of Stranger Things and the creator of Netflix's The End of the F***ing World is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman (who also wrote F***king World). It stars Lillis as Sydney Novak, a jaded high school sophomore living in a small Pennsylvania town. Still dealing with the emotional impact of her father's death, her best friend drifting away from her, and a possible new love interest, Sydney's world is turned upside down when she realizes objects can move when she's feeling overwhelmingly stressed or angry.

It's not just puberty. Sydney got superpowers.

In an interview with Inverse, I Am Not Okay With This showrunner and director Jonathan Entwistle described his approach to Season 1.

"We very much wanted to approach it as telling the origin story," he says. "What happens if Professor X never shows up to take you to the academy? What if you grow up in a suburb of Pittsburgh and Hagrid never takes you to the Hogwarts?"

On the heels of the mysterious and intriguing Season 1 premiere, here's what we know about I Am Not Okay With This Season 2, including rumors and speculation about the release date, plot, and cast of the superpower-filled coming-of-age tale.

Spoilers ahead for I Am Not Okay With This Season 1.

Has I Am Not Okay With This been renewed for Season 2?

Netflix.

I Am Not Okay With This hasn't been renewed for Season 2 — yet.

Season 1 definitely ended on a huge cliffhanger related to Sydney's superpower which is worthy of further exploration through an additional season's worth of episodes. Plus, there are so many story threads related to Sydney's personal life that need answers!

According to our recent interview with I Am Not Okay With This producer Shawn Levy, Netflix has a unique metric to help gauge which shows are worth renewing for another season: completion rates.

"Eyeballs count to Netflix, but what really counts tremendously alongside tonnage is completion," Levy told Inverse back in February. "They really measure the success of a show or a movie based on that completion ratio. What is the ratio of people who start your story and finish it versus the number of people who start it but jettison out after just a few episodes?"

Depending on how the numbers look for I Am Not Okay With This Season 1, we should get word either way on the show's renewal in the weeks following its premiere.

What is the I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 release date?

Without a renewal, it's tough to say when the I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 premiere date will happen. In general, if this show is renewed in 2020, then Season 2 won't arrive until 2021 at the earliest. Netflix could premiere the series during the same window as Season 1, in mid-February. It's also possible the show could get a new premiere date if, say, the show takes a page out of the Stranger Things playbook and centers its events around something seasonal, like Halloween.

Which I Am Not Okay With This cast members will return for Season 2?

Netflix.

If a second season I Am Not Okay With This ends up happening, it's very likely many of its core cast members will return. The cast includes:

Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak

Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber

Sofia Bryant as Dina

Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie Novak

Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as the one and only Liam Novak

The only cast member who is the most likely to not return is Richard Ellis, who plays Brad Lewis, Dina's jock boyfriend. This is mostly thanks to the fact that Sydney's superpower made Brad's head explode during a public confrontation at homecoming. Chances are slim Braddy boy will be able to come back from that kind of injury, TBH.

What is the plot of I Am Not Okay With This Season 2?

No specific plot details or arcs have been confirmed for I Am Not Okay With This Season 2. Even though we don't know for sure what's going to happen, we still have a pretty good idea of what the Season 2 premiere and subsequent episodes will cover. The biggest plot points and questions that need to be answered include:

Who is following Sydney?

Halfway through Season 1, we see that a shadowy figure is following Sydney around town as her powers begin to really take hold and do serious damage. This unknown character seems to have the ability to disappear into dust at will, similar to Thanos snapping someone out of existence, which indicates Sydney and this person have a common bond. This person reveals themselves to Sydney at the end of the season and tells her that her training is about to begin. But, we still don't know this character's identity. My money is on Sydney's dad, who we're led to believe died by suicide before the show began but the show hints he has powers like his daughter, thus throwing into question whether his death was real or faked.

What's going to happen to Sydney after she killed Brad at homecoming?

The Season 1 finale of I Am Not Okay With This was pretty bananas. After numerous teases of the coming gorefest sprinkled throughout the season, which mostly saw Sydney covered in blood and running away from the cops, we finally saw how she ended up that way. Sydney's relationship with Brad went from bad to worse when she found out during their group detention that he had cheated on Dina, Sydney's best friend. In retaliation, Brad gets his hands on Sydney's diary where she opens up about her personal struggles and her developing superpowers. Brad attempted to humiliate Sydney during homecoming, revealing to the entire school her feelings for Dina and her grief over her father's death. This sends her into a quiet rage and, as we've seen before, leads to her powers coming out in full force. Except, this time, she causes Brad's head to explode before he can reveal her biggest secret. Killing Brad in a room full of people is going to be the talk of Sydney's small town and explanations will need to be devised in order to make sense of it. Will Sydney be exposed? Or will she be able to get away with her role in his death?

Will Sydney have to tell Dina about her powers post-Brad?

Sydney and Dina's relationship is already pretty complicated at the end of Season 1. These two have been friends for years but struggled to stay close once Dina started dating Brad. After Sydney kissed Dina at a party, things got even more awkward but these two have really tried to work things out. At homecoming, it seemed like Dina was maybe on board with kissing Sydney and there could be room to turn their friendship into a relationship. However, that could all change if — and probably when — Sydney tells Dina about her superpowers and the dots get connected back to Sydney's role in exploding the head of Dina's cheating ex.

Are there other people with powers like Sydney's?

The existence of Sydney and that shadowy figure imply there are others like them out in the world. What we don't know yet is whether these superpowers are relegated solely to the Novak family tree or if this is some bigger, X-Men-level evolutionary next step with tons of folks around the world coming into their own as superheroes.

How many episodes will I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 have?

Netflix.

Until the Netflix series is renewed, we're still unsure what the official episode count will be. Chances are good the next season will be as short as Season 1, which consisted of seven, 20-minute episodes.

Is there an I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 trailer?

There is no trailer or promotional material for I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 right now. A trailer, as well as a poster and maybe some new images, will likely drop a few weeks before the Season 2 premiere arrives.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.