In 2025, the Game of Thrones universe became a lot bigger by becoming a lot smaller. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms told a low-stakes, chivalrous story set entirely within a tourney, but it sparked a newfound interest in the fantasy franchise. Now, in 2026, it’s time to get epic again with House of the Dragon Season 3, the next chapter in the ferocious Targaryen-focused prequel.

A new teaser for the next season, officially now releasing on June 21, 2026, reveals a new look at the massive Dance of the Dragons — a fight for succession of the Iron Throne between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon Targaryen (and his mother, Alicent). In the series’ penultimate season, the fight heats up and reaches new highs and lows. Check out the teaser below:

Much of this footage is foreboding. “All that remains is for you to decide what you want,” Corlys Velaryon says. Later, we hear Ser Criston Cole say, “Doom and ruin surround us.”

We also see Ser Ormund Hightower, a new player for the Greens played by James Norton, who warns that “The Targaryens are a savage race” — an interesting notion considering he’s trying to get a Targaryen, his cousin’s son, put back on the throne. We also see a big rivalry emerging between King Aegon and his brother, Prince Aemond, who has ruled in Aegon’s stead while he recovered from that nasty dragon fight in Season 2.

If you see more dragons than normal in this teaser, that’s no coincidence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a panel at CCXP Mexico, star Matt Smith teased that the dragon part of House of the Dragon will play an even bigger role in this season. “This season, we’re trying to make it bigger, bolder, bloodier, more brutal, more dangerous — just get back to the nuts and bolts of what we are as a show,” he said.

Season 3 of House of the Dragon will show the much-anticipated Battle of the Gullet, teased in the Season 2 finale. HBO

It’s not difficult to speculate where Season 3 of House of the Dragon will pick up, since Season 2 left off on such a specific cliffhanger, showing both sides preparing for the Battle of the Gullet, an epic naval battle that will go down in Westerosi history as one of this era’s bloodiest. But after that, there’s no telling what’s next.

Considering that this series will end after Season 4, it’s likely we’ll start to see the beginning of the end start to play out. But no matter who sits on the throne at the end of next season, this one is poised to be one of the most action-packed seasons in the history of Game of Thrones as we know it.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on June 21.