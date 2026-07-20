How Ormund's Secret Scheme Changes House of the Dragon

At this point in House of the Dragon, the highs are high and the lows are very low. While Ormund Hightower is getting merch made and executing City Watch officers from a distance, Ser Criston Cole and Ser Gwayne Hightower are trudging through the forest, covered in mud and getting discouraged.

The all-out fighting is taking a break, especially since Rhaenyra has the Iron Throne and Vhagar, the Blacks’ only remaining veteran dragon, is nowhere to be seen. But just because there aren’t any dragon fights in this episode, that doesn’t mean things aren’t changing. In fact, this may have been the most seismic episode of the season. But as party lines are drawn, where does everyone fall?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5.

1. Daemon Targaryen

Daemon may have suffered quite a few losses in this episode, but he re-established himself as the “Prince of the City” on the hunt for whoever is murdering members of his beloved City Watch. He does a little torture, makes a big speech, and reminds us all that he’s not just the King Consort; he’s the Rogue Prince. In fact, it’s his detective work that brings Ormund’s underhanded scheme to light.

2. Rhaenyra Targaryen

The Queen is trying to enjoy power, but ruling is never easy. She’s constantly dealing with finances, minor matters, and grieving her family. But at least now she has a small council, and that’s a step into finding some sense of normalcy, even if all these murders aren’t helping her keep the peace with the commonfolk.

Ormund Hightower takes board games a little too seriously. HBO

3. Ormund Hightower and Daeron Targaryen

The plan is, officially, afoot. Ormund is making big moves to try and get his ward/cousin/victim on the throne, and Daeron is clearly just going along with it to keep Ormund from exploding. If the scene with the cyvasse game is any indication, he’s a very sore loser, so it’s likely Daeron knows there are only two ways for this to end up: badly, or extremely well.

4. Helaena Targaryen

Helaena may not be interested in flying her dragon, but she has another way to get power: her pregnancy. If her child is a boy, he could be a competitor for the throne and therefore pose a threat to Rhaenyra’s rule. But above all else, Helaena is a devoted mother and refuses to go along with either her mother’s plan of abortion or her planned escape from the Red Keep. She may not be able to save her brothers, but she’ll do what she can to protect the children she has left.

5. Alicent Hightower

Alicent can see the writing on the wall as clearly as Ulf saw “Queen of Bastards” in Flea Bottom. She is at the mercy of the crown, and now she is restricted to what she can get through the kindness of their hearts — or the pawning of her jewelry. But she’s still the Queen Alicent who walked in wearing green back in Season 1, and even without her father calling the shots, she won’t give up.

6. Aemond Targaryen

Aemond may be Vhagar-less, but he’s now in the thick of his Harrenhal Hell Dreams and is starting to learn the true strength of his new companion/guardian Alys Rivers. His wound is healing, enough for him to defend her against more bounty hunters, and now he can finally start planning how he will get revenge on those who deceived him (and also indulge his mommy issues.)

7. Alys Rivers

Alys has only been the bouncer at Harrenhal so far, but we’re starting to see her true potential. She and Aemond prove themselves as a formidable team, and it appears as though she’s not afraid to indulge his worst habits. We’ve had our eye on her for this entire season, but now that she has a Targaryen reliant on her, who knows what she can do.

Aegon Targaryen may finally be turning a new leaf after more than half a season on the run with Larys. HBO

8. Larys Strong and Aegon Targaryen

I don’t care what the discourse says; I am here for the Aegon Targaryen redemption arc. It’s sad that it’s kickstarted by Larys Strong — arguably a character just as devious as Aegon — confronting him and telling him he needs to change, but hopefully the source makes Aegon take that message to heart. He doesn’t have the crown, nor does he have the comforts of royalty, but maybe he can get something out of being humbled so severely.

9. Ser Criston Cole and Ser Gwayne Hightower

Conversely, I am also here for Ser Criston Cole being miserable. His adventure with Ser Gwayne Hightower takes a downturn after downturn, including crow’s feet disabling their horses and a rainstorm soaking them through. Criston tries to see his men through with a classic “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” pep talk, but I doubt it’ll be enough for morale. “World’s greatest warrior,” my foot.

10. Ser Luthor Largent

Rest in power, king. Without Ser Luthor, Rhaenyra’s (nearly) bloodless conquest of King’s Landing would probably be impossible. He always remained a diehard fan of Rhaenyra because of her husband Daemon’s command of the City Watch, and his involvement was invaluable during the transition of power. He may have met his end at Ormund’s “feast for traitors,” but he’ll live on in our hearts.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 is now streaming on HBO Max.