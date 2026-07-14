There may be about 150 years between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, but the biggest difference isn’t the setting; it’s the dragons. By the time of Game of Thrones, it was thought that all the dragons had gone extinct — that’s why Daenerys's hatching of her three dragon eggs was so extraordinary.

Even just in the span of a few seasons, we’ve seen this extinction start in House of the Dragon. Two and a half seasons in, we’re already down a few dragons. Here’s every dragon that remains in House of the Dragon as of Season 3, Episode 4.

NOTE: This list doesn’t include dragons that aren’t mature enough for battle yet, like Joffrey’s Tyraxes or Aegon III’s Stormcloud, or wild unclaimed dragons like the Grey Ghost or Cannibal.

1. Syrax

Syrax belongs to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, and has appeared since she was a child in Season 1. HBO

Rider: Rhaenyra Targaryen

Syrax is the original dragon of House of the Dragon, introduced alongside Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 and appearing on many posters for the series when it was launched. Syrax is mainly just used for transport these days, and Rhaenyra is deemed too important to enter combat herself — a decision Jace made that resulted in his demise.

2. Caraxes

Daemon’s dragon Caraxes took him to Harrenhal for his Season 2 sidequest. HBO

Rider: Daemon Targaryen

Caraxes, recognizable by its long, snake-like neck, is the dragon of Daemon Targaryen, jetting him all over Westeros on missions for his niece/wife, Rhaenyra. It’s a bit more likely we’ll see Caraxes in battle again soon, as Daemon isn’t as important as merely the King Consort.

3. Vhagar

Vhagar previously belonged to Lady Laena Targaryen, but now is ridden by Aemond. HBO

Rider: Aemond Targaryen

Vhagar, the largest dragon still alive, is the only dragon on the side of the Greens. It was previously ridden by Laena Targaryen, Daemon’s late wife, but was claimed by Aemond after her passing. Currently, we don’t know where Vhagar is, but all the signs seem to point toward Alys Rivers and Harrenhal.

4. Moondancer

Baela accidentally instructed her dragon Moondancer to attack her sister Rhaena during the Battle of the Gullet. HBO

Rider: Baela Targaryen

Baela and Moondancer act as Rhaenyra’s workhorses during Season 3, fighting and surviving the Battle of the Gullet and now being sent off to try to find Vhagar. She’s still completely in the dark about the dragon she attacked being ridden by Rhaena — her dad, Daemon, knows, but he promised not to tell anyone.

5. Seasmoke

Rider: Allyn of Hull

Rhaenyra’s Dragonseed project resulted in a few more dragon riders for the Greens to match their large number of dragons. One of those Dragonseeds was Allyn of Hull, Corlys Velaryon’s illegitimate son who claimed Seasmoke, the dragon previously ridden by Laenor Velaryon, his half-brother who was married to Rhaenyra before he faked his own demise and disappeared.

6. Vermithor

Hugh Hammer claimed Vermithor, previously ridden by King Jahaerys Targaryen. HBO

Rider: Hugh Hammer

Another Dragonseed is Hugh Hammer, who claimed Vermithor, one of the biggest dragons still around. Vermithor was previously ridden by King Jahaerys Targaryen, the longest-reigning Targaryen monarch and Viserys and Daemon’s grandfather. Hugh volunteers to be the first to use his dragon to fly over Tumbleton, where his wife is still living in refuge.

7. Silverwing

Ulf White claimed Silverwing as a dragonseed. HBO

Rider: Ulf White

Ulf is often paired with Hugh Hammer as they are both Dragonseeds from King’s Landing, and their dragons are paired as well. Hugh rides King Jahaerys’ dragon Vermithor, and Ulf rides Silverwing, the dragon previously ridden by Jahaerys’ wife Alysanne. Ulf hasn’t taken to dragonrider life super well, but he should take comfort in knowing he’s riding the dragon of one of Westeros’ most beloved monarchs.

8. Sheepstealer

Rhaena is now in hiding with her previously-wild dragon Sheepstealer. HBO

Rider: Rhaena Targaryen

Rhaena claimed the wild dragon Sheepstealer in House of the Dragon, which is a big diversion from the original book. In Fire & Blood, she hatches and bonds with a pale pink dragon named Morning, quite a different vibe for Rhaena. Sheepstealer is instead ridden by another Dragonseed named Nettles, but it seems like her character has been merged with Rhaena’s.

9. Tessarion

Daeron’s dragon Tessarion hasn’t seen battle just yet. HBO

One of the newest dragons introduced to House of the Dragon is Tessarion, the dragon ridden by the recently resurfaced Daeron Targaryen. Tessarion is kind of a wild card for the series, as we haven’t seen Daeron in combat just yet, but Daeron is seen in Episode 4, reassuring us that they’ll get to do something soon.

Rider: Daeron Targaryen

10. Dreamfyre

We haven’t seen Helaena Targaryen’s dragon Dreamfyre in House of the Dragon just yet. HBO

Rider: Helaena Targaryen

Helaena may be a prisoner in the Red Keep, but she’s still a Targaryen, and that comes with a dragon. She rides the dragon Dreamfyre, but she doesn’t seem to be as interested in riding at all. That attitude is completely understandable once you consider that Helaena had her son murdered not too long ago and she’s haunted by visions of the future.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.