The call to battle has sounded, and the House of the Dragon fandom is answering. Season 2 is finally here, and while the first season covered whole decades, the action is now slowing down as it moves into the struggle for succession that Season 1 built towards. Rhaenyra and Aegon both believe they’re the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but there’s only room on the Iron Throne for one.

Whether you’re on Team Green or Team Black, here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in and watch the Dance of Dragons unfold.

When is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date?

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16, 2024, taking the Sunday night slot HBO previously dedicated to Season 1 and every season of Game of Thrones. It’s a coveted timeslot, and House of the Dragon is arguably the most anticipated series on the network’s entire roster.

When is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time?

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres at 9:00 p.m. EST on HBO, which is 6:00 p.m. PST. It will simultaneously be available to stream on Max. So while many other streaming services release new episodes in the dead of night, House of the Dragon will be available at primetime to cable cutters.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon Season 2 will contain eight episodes, airing weekly from June 16 to August 4. This is scaled-back from Season 1, which contained 10 episodes, but with the stakes amped up this season there won’t be any shortage of action.

Is there a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2?

Yes, so many of them. There are separate trailers for Team Green and Team Black, but if you can’t bring yourself to pick a side, you can check out the main trailer below.

What’s the Plot of House of the Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon Season 2 shows the fallout from Aemond Targaryen's murder of Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys Targaryen at the end of Season 1. Anything is on the table now, and we’ll see some brutal revelations and even more brutal battles.

