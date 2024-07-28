House of the Dragon Season 2 is already almost over, and so much has changed already — Blood and Cheese shocked viewers with its brutality, Rhaenys and Meleys sacrificed themselves at Rook’s Rest, and somehow Daemon is still having ghostly visions while living out his HGTV fantasy at Harrenhal. But in the final two episodes, the rubber has to meet the road, and with Rhaenyra getting increasingly desperate about her dragonrider shortage and Aemond ruling as King Regent in place of his brother, the stage is set for something truly epic.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch Episode 7 of the HBO series, from when to tune in to what to expect going forward.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 premieres Sunday, July 28 on HBO and Max. Regardless if you watch it on linear TV or on streaming, it’ll be available at the same time.

Seasmoke has a new rider in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7. HBO

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Release Time?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 premieres on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. This is the same time slot as its predecessor, Game of Thrones, and countless other HBO hits. If you want to avoid spoilers for this episode, you’ll want to tune in then.

Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7?

Yes! You can catch the sneak peek that aired after Episode 6 below, and see for yourself what’s in store for the Greens and the Blacks in Season 2’s final chapters.

What is the Plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 will show each side of the Dance of Dragons gain a new dragon — Rhaenyra confronts Addam of Hull about the fact he has somehow bonded and ridden Seasmoke after Episode 6’s Ser Steffon Darklyn debacle, and Aemond hears that his brother Daeron’s dragon has taken to wing, meaning the unseen character who has been a ward in Oldtown can finally join in on the action.

It also promises some major moves for Daemon, who must now deal with the young King of the Riverlands Oscar Tully after the passing of his grandfather Grover Tully. (In case you were wondering, his relatives are named Elmo and Kermit.) It could be the spark Daemon needs to settle his affairs in Harrenhal and return to Dragonstone.

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 of House of the Dragon Have?

House of the Dragon Season 2 will have eight episodes, which is actually less than Season 1, which had 10. Hopefully, future seasons won’t follow this trend — we may even see another season with ten episodes. But for now, there are only two episodes left to reach a conclusion within Season 2.

Will there be a Season 3 of House of the Dragon?

Yes! The series has already been renewed for a third season, and it’s a good thing because there’s plenty more of this saga to tell beyond just these two seasons — it may have been a lot so far, but the Dance of Dragons is only getting started.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 premieres Sunday July 28 on HBO and Max.