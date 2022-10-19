House of the Dragon Season 1 finale trailer reveals an epic Targaryen murder

The rivalry between the Hightowers and the Targaryens has been at the heart of House of the Dragon from the moment it premiered. However, as tense as the conflict between the two sides of the Targaryen family has been, the Blacks and the Greens have been able to keep their rivalry relatively bloodless. So far, the show’s most intense moment of Targaryen-on-Targaryen violence came when Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) lost his eye at the hands of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) when they were children.

But the fragile peace between House of the Dragon’s central factions is about to be broken, and in more ways than one. Not only has the coronation of Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) set up a violent conflict between the Blacks and the Greens, but the teaser trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 10 also subtly confirms that one major death is just around the corner.

Spoilers for Episode 10 ahead!

A Legendary Location — In the brief teaser, a character is shown running through the courtyard of an unnamed castle while rain pours down. This is followed by several other rain-soaked shots, including one of a massive dragon popping its head up over the castle’s outer wall.

Assuming that House of the Dragon stays broadly true to Fire & Blood, the 2018 novel that inspired it, the castle is none other than Storm’s End , the legendary seat of House Baratheon. Game of Thrones never actually showed Storm’s End, though it frequently mentioned the castle and set some sequences near the famous stronghold.

The fact that House of the Dragon’s Season 1 finale will travel to Storm’s End means it will also feature one of the most important duels in the infamous Targaryen conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons.

“Every man standing around the Painted Table urges her to plunge the realm into war.” HBO

A Tragic Twist of Fate — When House of the Dragon Episode 9 ends, the Greens have brought Westeros to the brink of war. However, the conflict is still in the diplomatic stage. Episode 10 will not only see Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) decide how to respond to the Hightowers’ coup, but it will also spotlight the event that pushes the show’s cast into open battle.

The tragedy will take place at Storm’s End, which is why it’s so heavily featured in the Season 1 finale teaser. It’s at that castle where two characters cross paths, and their encounter results in the death of Lucerys Velaryon at the hands of uncle Aemond.

Based on where House of the Dragon Episode 10 promises to pick up, it looks like that death will send both the Greens and the Blacks hurtling into the war they’ve hoped to avoid.

That is a very big dragon. HBO

The Inverse Analysis — Tensions have been heating up on House of the Dragon for quite a while. However, Episode 10 promises to finally make everything boil over. If the rivalry between the Greens and Blacks has felt like the one between the Montagues and Capulets in Romeo & Juliet, then House of the Dragon is about to deliver its version of Mercutio’s death.

We’re about to cross the point of no return, and that moment will come during a trip to Storm’s End.