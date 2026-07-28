There are a few iconic symbols of Game of Thrones, but none of them are as recognizable as the Iron Throne. It’s the image that was emblazoned on posters, parodied by reality shows, and was the source of countless fan photo ops. After all, that was the titular throne the whole game was about.

In the prequel series House of the Dragon, we get to see the Targaryen family and the Iron Throne itself at its height, a sprawling, spiky art piece that nearly covers the entire throne room. But with this more imposing shape came a lot of superstition — including an ill omen first referenced in a forgotten piece of Game of Thrones lore from 10 years ago.

Warning! Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 ahead!

An animated featurette told the story of The Dance of Dragons years before House of the Dragon. HBO

Believe it or not, some Game of Thrones fans who only watched the show instead of reading the books have actually already been spoiled about the events of House of the Dragon. “The Dance of Dragons” was an animated featurette available on the Season 5 DVD release of Game of Thrones, and it featured several characters narrating the events of the Dance of Dragons, from the Battle of Rook’s Rest all the way to the bitter end.

Robert Baratheon is one of the narrators of this piece, and he provides his own color commentary to the history. “Legend has it that as she left that hall later, blood trickled down her legs and hands, proving the Iron Throne had spurned her,” he says of Rhaenyra’s conquest of King’s Landing. “Nonsense! It's a chair made of steel blades. Rhaenyra had wanted it all her life and had sacrificed two sons for it. She likely gripped the damn thing too tight.”

In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, “Unbowed and Unbent,” we see this in action. While Rhaenyra is hearing the petitions of the commonfolk, she nicks her finger on the throne, and this seems to shake her. It’s probably because of the existing superstition about the Iron Throne. The story goes that Aegon the Conqueror designed the throne so those sitting on it would have to constantly remain vigilant to not be cut. Essentially, it was designed so nobody could get comfortable on it. Because of that, when rulers get too caught up in emotion or desperation, they would get wounded by the Throne.

Rhaenyra nicks herself on the Iron Throne in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5. HBO

This is a complete in-universe wives’ tale, but it is interesting to see when different monarchs are “rejected” by the throne. Viserys, Rhaenyra’s father, reportedly injured his hand on the throne, causing the gruesome wound we saw in House of the Dragon Season 1. Decades later, the Mad King Aerys II would gain the nickname “King Scab” because of all his injuries from the throne.

Regardless of whether or not this superstition is true, it’s an excellent device for showing Rhaenyra’s stance as a ruler. She may have what she’s always wanted, but that doesn’t mean that she has good intentions or would be a good ruler. She lied, cheated, and stole for that throne, and the throne seems to resent that fact.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.