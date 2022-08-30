Dreamfyre? House of the Dragon Episode 2's biggest Easter egg, explained

We may only be two episodes into the first season of House of the Dragon, but the HBO spinoff has already given viewers plenty of names to remember.

It doesn’t help that the ensemble for the Game of Thrones prequel isn’t limited to human princes, princesses, queens, kings, and knights; the show also features numerous dragon characters. From Caraxes to Syrax, Episodes 1 and 2 of House of the Dragon have introduced several dragons that are going to play important parts in the series’ overall story.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 even mentions one dragon that viewers have yet to see on-screen, but which will nonetheless appear at some point in the HBO series. We are, of course, talking about Dreamfyre.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) argue over one of Dreamfyre’s eggs in House of the Dragon Episode 2. Ollie Upton/HBO

Introducing Dreamfyre — During an emergency Small Council meeting in House of the Dragon Episode 2, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is informed that his brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), has stolen a dragon egg and intends to bond it to his and Mysaria’s (Sonoya Mizuno) purported child.

When Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) asks which dragon egg Daemon stole, she is told that it was one of Dreamfyre’s dragon eggs. In specific, it’s said that Daemon stole the egg that Rhaenyra had previously picked out for her late brother, Baelon. Rhaenyra subsequently sets out to retrieve the dragon egg, but House of the Dragon Episode 2 doesn’t reveal any more information about its mother, Dreamfyre.

Fortunately, thanks to Fire & Blood, the 2018 novel that inspired House of the Dragon, we already know quite a lot about Dreamfyre and her importance in the larger story. Without going into show spoilers, let’s talk about Dreamfyre’s history in the world of House of the Dragon...

By peacefully retrieving Dreamfyre’s stolen egg, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) proved that she really does have what it takes to rule. Ollie Upton/HBO

The Blue-Skinned Dragon — In Fire & Blood, Dreamfyre is described as a female dragon with pale blue skin and silver markings. She was born during Aegon the Conqueror’s reign and later bonded with Aegon I’s first grandchild, Princess Rhaena Targaryen. When Rhaena’s father (King Aenys), passed away, her uncle (Maegor) took the Iron Throne for himself. This forced Rhaena and her husband, Aegon Targaryen, to flee King’s Landing with their dragons, Dreamfyre and Quicksilver.

When Rhaena’s husband waged a battle against Maegor, he and Quicksilver perished. In response, Rhaena went on the run with Dreamfyre. Despite being forced to return to King’s Landing by Maegor, Rhaena eventually managed to escape the Red Keep. Rhaena flew with Dreamfyre to stay with her brother, Jaehaerys, who would later go on to become King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, whose Great Council meeting opens House of the Dragon Episode 1.

Dreamfyre produced a large number of dragon eggs throughout Rhaena’s lifetime, so much so, in fact, that the Lords of Westeros who Rhaena visited began to inquire about buying some of Dreamfyre’s eggs. Rhaena’s discomfort with the attention that Dreamfyre and her dragon eggs were receiving led to King Jaehaerys giving her control of Dragonstone. Years later, when Rhaena’s daughter, Aerea, went missing, it’s said that Rhaena flew Dreamfyre all over Westeros looking for her child.

After Aerea perished sometime later, Rhaena chose to spend her final days in isolation at Harrenhal, where Dreamfyre remained until the end of Rhaena’s life. In the aftermath of her rider’s demise, Dreamfyre relocated to the Dragonpit in King’s Landing.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) made the wrong call stealing one of Dreamfyre’s eggs in House of the Dragon Episode 2. Ollie Upton/HBO

The Inverse Analysis — Dreamfyre has yet to appear in House of the Dragon, but it seems safe to assume that she’s just lounging around in the Dragonpit right now, waiting for someone new to try to bond with her. While we won’t spoil who that eventually turns out to be, House of the Dragon viewers can rest assured in knowing that Dreamfyre will, indeed, appear at some point in the HBO series.

That’s assuming, of course, that House of the Dragon continues to adapt its source material as faithfully as it has up to this point.