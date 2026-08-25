Na Hong-jin’s Hope made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, with critics praising the sci-fi action thriller’s nonstop action sequences. The movie, about a rural police chief and his rookie deputy who must defend their village from a mysterious alien creature, does suffer from dodgy CGI, but lengthy, impressive chase scenes more than make up for it.

Neon acquired the English-language distribution rights for Hope, and it’s gearing up for a wide theatrical release in North America on September 9. But a movie like this one is perfectly suited for a little something extra, a gimmick that turns the movie into not just a trip out, but a ride.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hope will first enjoy a one-night release on September 7 in larger formats, including “immersive” formats like 4DX and D-Box that involve moving seats, gusts of air, squirts of water, and other environmental effects. This strategy mirrors the one the distributor used for Oz Perkins’ The Monkey, which was released in premium formats before its official release date. This does, however, mark the first time that a Neon film has been given a 4DX release.

The gimmick has been around since 2009, but as trips to the theater become more of an event involving advance ticket sales, themed refreshments, and souvenir popcorn buckets, the technology has been given a second wind. When Twisters hit 4DX theaters back in 2024, it sparked a TikTok meme of viewers showing themselves “before” and “after.” Even TV shows are getting in on the 4D experience, as The Boys finale was released in the format in certain locations.

4DX movie theater seats are equipped with special effects and moving seats. Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A 4D release is only as good as the movie being shown, and some movies are more suited to it than others. Twisters was a perfect fit because it’s full of characters being thrown around by weather and wind blowing at high speeds, and Neon waiting for an action-packed movie to explore the release format makes sense. A 4DX showing of a Neon movie like Sentimental Value or Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie wouldn’t be worth the price markup, but seemingly every review of Hope says the action sequences alone make it an instant cult classic.

Since this is a one-night event, there are a limited number of (moving) seats available to reserve. So if you want to check out what’s sure to be one of the most-discussed sci-fi movies of the year in the most all-encompassing way possible, you’d better act fast.

Hope will be released in regular formats on September 9, 2026.