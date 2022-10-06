Fans of old-school horror have been treated to quite the legendary franchise revival in the past few years with Halloween (2018) and Scream (2022). Adding to that list of resurrections is the new reimagining of the ‘80s classic, Hellraiser, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Based on the same memorable supernatural horror world set in Clive Barker’s 1986 novella, The Hellbound Heart, the Hulu original film isn’t looking to retrace any old ground by telling the exact stories of the previous movies — of which there are 10 total. Instead, Hellraiser (2022) features a new Pinhead and new plot, all with the familiar themes of pain and pleasure and the terrifyingly sadistic group of demons from a different dimension, the Cenobites. And the lore of The Lament Configuration — the mysterious puzzle box central to the franchise — is given extra special treatment, as the movie dives deep into how the interdimensional contraption actually works.

The film is directed by David Bruckner, the man behind 2020’s The Night House and 2017’s The Ritual, with help from screenwriters Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, and executive producer David S. Goyer. And, notably, this is the first time author Barker has been directly involved in the film series since the original 1987 movie.

So what can viewers expect and how can they watch the resurrection of the old-school sci-fi horror franchise? Here’s what you need to know about the Hellraiser (2022) release date, time, cast, and plot.

The Lament Configuration in Hellraiser. Hulu

When is Hellraiser’s release date?

Hellraiser had an early theatrical release on September 28, at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and on October 4, at Beyond Fest in Santa Monica, California. The film will premiere on Hulu on Friday, October 7, 2022.

When is Hellraiser’s release time?

Hulu unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

Odessa A'zion as Riley in Hellraiser. Hulu

Who is in the cast for Hellraiser?

Hellraiser stars Odessa A'zion (Fam) as protagonist Riley, and taking over the iconic pinned helm as the new female Hell Priest (aka Pinhead) is Sense8 star Jamie Clayton. Apart from Succession’s recognizable Hiam Abbass, the Hulu original also features a cast of relative unknowns, including Yinka Olorunnife, Jason Liles, and Selina Lo as other Cenobites, as well as Goran Višnjić (ER), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Adam Faison, Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), and Aoife Hinds.

What is the plot for Hellraiser?

Riley McKendry, a young addict struggling with recovery, happens upon an ancient puzzle box known as The Lament Configuration. What she doesn’t know is that by toying with the box she summons the Cenobites, a cult of supernatural sadomasochists from another dimension who prey on human desire by inflicting a mix of pain and pleasure. In this resurrection (not remake) of the horror classic, viewers can expect expanded Hellraiser lore, themes of sexual pleasure and pain, and — you guessed it — plenty of gore and body horror.

Is there an official trailer for Hellraiser?

Yes, Hulu released the final trailer on September 20. It depicts a sinister man in a suit luring someone into solving the mysterious puzzle box and the Cenobites soon arriving in ghoulish fashion to inflict horrific torture on their new set of victims.

Will there be a Hellraiser sequel?

No subsequent films have been announced for the Hellraiser franchise, but if the Hulu original does well, the streamer could definitely call for a second installment. Interestingly, there is also a completely unrelated Hellraiser TV series currently in development for HBO Max, with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, who worked on the successful Halloween (2018) reboot, tied to the project. Whether or not that will come to fruition is still unknown. Until then, you can stream the newest iteration just in time for the month of Halloween.