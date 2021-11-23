Marvel’s fifth Disney+ series of the year is almost here, and it promises to differ significantly from its predecessor.

For starters, Hawkeye will be the studio’s only Disney+ show to date that focuses on one of the original heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaming up with MCU newbie Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the six-episode series. Hawkeye will also, notably, be Marvel’s first holiday-themed Disney+ title, with the series taking place in New York City during the Christmas season.

All in all, Hawkeye is shaping up to be a fun way for Marvel to round out its Disney+ programming for 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming premiere of Hawkeye — from its release date to its first episode’s runtime.

When is the Hawkeye Episode 1 release date?

Hawkeye debuts Wednesday, November 24, on Disney+, with its first two episodes being made available simultaneously.

When is the Hawkeye Episode 1 premiere time?

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye. Marvel Studios

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye will become available to stream Wednesday, November 24 on Disney+ at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What is Hawkeye’s release schedule?

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere Wednesday, November 24 on Disney+. The show’s remaining four episodes will then be released on a weekly basis.

The Hawkeye Season 1 finale is currently set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, December 22.

How long are Hawkeye Episodes 1 and 2?

Unlike WandaVision and What If…?, which were divided into half-hour installments, Hawkeye’s episodes are expected to run between 45-60 minutes in length. At least, that’s the case with the show’s first two installments, with Hawkeye Episode 1 running around 47 minutes, and its second episode clocking in at 49 minutes.

Where can I watch Hawkeye Episode 1?

Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and (probably) the goodest boy in the whole world in Hawkeye. Marvel Studios

Hawkeye is a Disney+ exclusive series, which means that only the service’s paid subscribers will be able to stream all six of the show’s episodes.

Is there a Hawkeye trailer?

Yes! Marvel has been busy promoting Hawkeye over the past few weeks, with several notable trailers and TV spots dropping. That said, the Hawkeye trailers haven’t revealed anything particularly shocking about the show yet. Instead, the series’ trailers have focused heavily on its holiday setting and the playful relationship between Renner’s Clint and Steinfeld’s Kate.

So, while we all wait for the first two episodes of Hawkeye to premiere this week, feel free to watch and rewatch the show’s previous trailers, including the two available below.