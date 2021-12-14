'Hawkeye' Episode 5 release date, time, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule

Things are really starting to heat up on Marvel’s Hawkeye. After three episodes of relatively low stakes, the show’s fourth installment threw everything into chaos with its sudden introduction of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), as well as its reveal that Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) has set her sights on Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) family.

As a result, Hawkeye’s final two episodes promise to be full of Christmas chaos and some long-awaited surprises. Marvel fans should be fully prepared heading into the series’ fifth and sixth installments, so here’s everything you should know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of Hawkeye Episode 5.

When is the Hawkeye Episode 5 release date?

Hawkeye Episode 5 debuts Wednesday, December 15 on Disney+.

What times does Hawkeye Episode 5 premiere?

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye. Marvel Studios

Hawkeye Episode 5 becomes available to stream Wednesday, December 15 on Disney+ at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What is Hawkeye’s release schedule?

Hawkeye Episode 5 is the show’s penultimate installment. Its sixth and final episode will premiere on Disney+ next Wednesday, December 22.

How long is Hawkeye Episode 5?

The runtime for Hawkeye Episode 5 has not yet been revealed. None of the show’s episodes have dipped below the 40 minute mark, so it seems safe to assume that Episode 5’s runtime will end up somewhere in the 40-50 minute range.

What is the plot of Hawkeye Episode 5?

Yelena is posed to be a major problem for Clint Barton. Marvel Studios

Hawkeye Episode 4 ended with Yelena Belova making her debut in the Disney+ series, and all signs suggest that she’ll be a major force in the show’s remaining two episodes.

With that in mind, fans probably shouldn’t be surprised if Hawkeye Episode 5 ends up filling in some of the blanks in Yelena’s story. How the upcoming episode will also continue to develop the ongoing mysteries at the heart of the show is less clear right now, though early rumors suggest that Hawkeye Episode 5 will hit fans with some major surprises.

We’ll just have to wait to see what those surprises end up being.

Where can I watch Hawkeye Episode 5?

Hawkeye is a Disney+ exclusive series, which means that only the platform’s paid subscribers can stream the show’s six episodes.

Is there a trailer for Hawkeye Episode 5?

No official trailer has been released yet for Hawkeye Episode 5. However, Marvel did release a quick TV spot for the series last week that features plenty of new footage from the show’s remaining two episodes, including several moments with Pugh’s Yelena Belova.