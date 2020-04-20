Outside of Gamora and Nebula, Drax was one of the only characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a direct connection to Thanos. Avengers: Endgame left Drax's storyline incomplete, but director James Gunn recently hinted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may finally see Dave Bautista's character get some closure after the death of his wife and daughter.

Speculative spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

When he’s first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax is in inmate at the Kyln prison who attempts to kill Gamora due to her connection to Thanos and Ronan. The Mad Titan ordered Ronan to murder his wife Hovat and his daughter Kamaria. Before long, Drax realizes that Gamora’s people were slaughtered just like his own family.

Drax was angry for a long time. Marvel

Drax came very close to fulfilling his vow of vengeance in Infinity War, and managed to attack Thanos while the Guardians ambushed him on Nowhere. Unfortunately, that ended with the Mad Titan turning Drax into a pile of bricks. He then fought in the battle against Thanos in Endgame, but Drax’s thirst for revenge was never satisfied as he was never able to kill Thanos himself.

Drax may finally get the closure he's sought for so long in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In an Instagram story (via Reddit), Gunn was asked if Drax’s daughter, would appear in the third installment. The director's response: “Guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

Moondragon is really powerful in the comics. Marvel Comics

For those who follow Gunn on social media, his answer of “wait and see” is notable since he’s not shy about shutting down baseless speculation. His reponse hints Kamaria may indeed be involved in the next Guardians story. It’s possible Kamaria appears in a flashback with her father. Perhaps Vol. 3 will reveal that she somehow managed to survive Ronan’s slaughter after all.

In the comics, Drax’s daughter is named Heather Douglas, a telepath, telekinetic, and martial artist who goes by the name Moondragon. (Interestingly, Kamaria roughly translates to “moonlight” in Swahili, so there is definitely a connection to her comics counterpart.) At this early stage, we know very little about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so it’s hard to say what the focus of Drax’s storyline will be. Either way, perhaps he’ll be able to put his need for revenge to rest and finally move on.