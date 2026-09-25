Almost half a century ago, movie audiences were introduced to the Mogwai: cute, cuddly creatures that came with a few rules: keep them out of bright light, don’t get them wet, and don’t feed them after midnight. In Gremlins and its sequel, Gremlins 2, we got to see these creatures wreak havoc on New York City.

In a way, they were like the original minions: cute, babbling creatures who act as tiny chaos agents. In a few years, we’ll get to see the Mogwai once again in a third movie, and the original techniques that brought them to life will be repeated.

Will There Be A Gremlins 3?

Yes! Gremlins 3 was first teased in 2013, but in 2025, Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEOs Mike de Luca and Pam Abdy revealed that the third movie was officially in development. “We’re super excited about Amblin developing with Chris Columbus new entries in the Gremlins and Goonies franchises,” Abdy told Deadline.

The movie will be written by Columbus along with Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the writing duo behind the recent movie Final Destination: Bloodlines. According to The Gremlins Museum, the Jim Henson Company will be involved in creating practical Mogwai puppets for Gremlins 3, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Chris Columbus, who wrote the screenplay for the original Gremlins, will direct and co-write Gremlins 3. Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Is The Gremlins 3 Release Date?

Originally, the movie was given a release date of November 19, 2027, but it was recently delayed by almost a full year to October 6, 2028. So while the release date may be further off, it’s at least still happening — something that is an achievement in this movie landscape, especially at Warner Bros.

Is There A Trailer For Gremlins 3?

Yes! Well, in a way. While production for Gremlins has yet to begin, we did get a teaser trailer announcing the new date. You can check out that teaser below:

What Is The Plot For Gremlins 3?

We don’t know the plot just yet, but considering the early October release date and the horror movie vets attached to write the script, it’s possible that we could see a darker take on this tale. The original Gremlins was set during Christmas time, so it’s possible that this third movie could be a Halloween-based tale.

Usually with sequels that premiere decades after the last chapter, we see a new generation take center stage, so it’s likely we’ll see a Mogwai given to a brand-new kid with raucous consequences.

Will There Be A Gremlins 4?

We don’t know if there will be a Gremlins 4 just yet, but there may be a precedent soon. Last year, Warner Bros. released Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, another “legacyquel” of a beloved fantasy comedy film. There are a few rumors that we’ll see a third Beetlejuice movie, so perhaps if that happens, we’ll see a fourth Gremlins as well. Nostalgia is certainly not getting old any time soon, so there’s clearly a demand.

Gremlins 3 premieres in theaters on October 6, 2028.