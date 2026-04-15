Good Omens is coming back for a good time, not a long time. The Amazon Prime Video series following angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) on their adventures on Earth turned a single book into two seasons of television, but with author and showrunner Neil Gaiman mired in real-life controversy, he has stepped back from the project and the third and final season is now reduced to one feature-length finale special.

But just because the season is shorter, that doesn’t mean it has to be any less action-packed. In our first glimpse of the new season, The Second Coming is underway, with just one little problem: Heaven has lost Jesus. Take a look at the new trailer below.

The Second Coming has long been rumored to be the plot of the third and final season. Apparently, it was meant to be the plot of a hypothetical follow-up book by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, but that never materialized. It was hinted at by a sneak peak video released by Amazon earlier this month showing a kind-looking man entering an elevator bound for Earth that many fans theorized was actually Jesus himself.

Now, we have confirmation — this is in fact Jesus, and it’s up to Aziraphale and Crowley to track im down, even though they are still on the outs after Aziraphale’s last minute betrayal of his longtime friend, “ineffable husband,” in favor of a life in Heaven. This betrayal, which served as the Season 2 cliffhanger, was a devastating blow to fans who had been following the duo’s millennia-long relationship. The pair had grown closer after they joined forces to stop the apocalypse from destroying the Earth in Season 1, and ultimately discovered an intimate kinship following the shake-up in Heaven and Hell in Season 2. It seemed like the two of them were set to follow in Gabriel and Beelzebub’s footsteps — whose romance and self-exile from Heaven and Hell formed the central mystery of Season 2 — until Aziraphale backed out of the plan. But the Season 2 finale left Aziraphale with an ominous task: to enact the Second Coming.

Bilal Hasna plays Jesus in the third and final season of Good Omens. Amazon Prime Video

And with the trailer, it looks like that Second Coming is here. There’s also a lot more to glean from this trailer, including Crowley’s Bentley going supernaturally fast, Muriel looking for The Book of Life, and the folks in Hell being thrilled over the misplaced Jesus.

That said, this plot does seem oddly familiar. The whole “fugitive from Heaven” storyline is very close to what happened in Season 2 with Gabriel (Jon Hamm) wandering around Earth without any memories. Will this final adventure just be a rehash of their last one?

No matter how repetitive, this season does have a tall task ahead of it: wrapping up the entirety of the show itself in only 90-ish minutes. It’s impossible to tell from one trailer if they’ll be able to pull it off, but there’s only one more month to wait.

Good Omens Season 3 premieres May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.