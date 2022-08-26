Godzilla vs. Kong 2 plot doubles down on the best part of the last movie

Let them fight ... again. In 2021, Legendary Pictures delivered the kaiju rumble it had been building toward for years. Director Adam Wingard returns to helm Godzilla vs. Kong 2 (or whatever it’s actually called), and on August 25 we got our first look at the movie.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far about Godzilla vs. Kong 2, and why it should make you excited for the next MonsterVerse movie.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 plot and photo

Fandango’s Erik Davis broke the news on Twitter, sharing a photo from the set of the movie along with what he describes as “the closest thing to a synopsis so far.”

Here’s the plot of Godzilla vs. Kong 2:

“This latest entry follows up on the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

And here’s the photo in question (it’s the same one above, but you can see it better here):

Adam Wingard on the set of Godzilla vs. Kong 2. Legendary Pictures/Twitter

The photo shows director Wingard alongside Brian Tyree Henry, who played a conspiracy theorist in Godzilla vs. Kong, suggesting that both Henry and conspiracy theories, in general, could take on an even larger importance in the upcoming sequel.

For anyone who (correctly) agrees that Henry and that trip to the center of “Hollow Earth” was the best part of the previous movie, this is undeniably a good thing. While much of Godzilla vs. Kong was forgettable and the kaiju fight scenes were entertaining but a bit repetitive, it’s clear that Wingard’s obsessions lie in the realm of weird conspiracy theories. When I asked him last year about Hollow Earth, his eyes practically lit up with excitement.

Hopefully, that excitement carries over into Godzilla vs. Kong 2.

When is the Godzilla vs Kong 2 release date?

Before you get too excited, we should note that the movie is still a long way off. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is currently slotted for March 15, 2024. Then again, considering that the movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Discover, we wouldn’t take anything for granted until it’s actually playing in theaters.