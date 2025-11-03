News

We Finally Know The Title Of Godzilla Minus One’s Upcoming Sequel

Minus One, plus another one.

by Dais Johnston
Toho

When it comes to monster movies, there seems to be an established formula: introduce a terrifying creature, and then, in the sequel, add someone else. For example, the 2014 Gareth Edwards movie Godzilla revamped the classic kaiju movie for a new generation, and it was soon molded into a “Monsterverse” with the addition of Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, and eventually Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

But this isn’t the only way for a Godzilla movie to go from a singular experiment to a full franchise. One of the most lauded Godzilla movies of the 21st century is getting a follow-up, but it’s not bringing in someone new. Instead, it’s making a big statement.

Godzilla Minus One brought the story back to its roots with a relatively small budget, but the sequel will apparently go bigger in both respects.

Toho Studios

Godzilla Minus One captured the hearts of audiences in 2023 with a stripped-down, back-to-basics approach to a monster that’s all about spectacle, even though it took a while to reach screens worldwide. It even won an Oscar for visual effects and got a black and white re-release, Godzilla Minus One Minus Color. Considering the prolific nature of past Godzilla movies, conversation quickly turned to a possible sequel.

The sequel was first teased back in November 2024 with a ten-second “emergency announcement” about a new Godzilla movie from writer/director/VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki, but it was so vague that fans didn’t even know it was related to Godzilla Minus One until April 2025. A new announcement from distributor Toho Studios reveals one more key detail: the title, Godzilla Minus Zero, or Godzilla -0.0 if you’re more numerically minded.

There aren’t many details to be gleaned from the video announcement, but Minus Zero will definitely stick with its predecessor’s minimalist style — even the logo is in line with Minus One’s brushstroke-inspired art. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Minus Zero has loftier ambitions than just turning this return to form into a series, claiming “the new film is being positioned not just as a sequel but as a statement piece.” The report also states the movie is expected to premiere in late 2026, and production is wrapping soon.

The first movie was definitely a statement piece on its own, which begs the question: how can it make a bigger statement? It’s likely Godzilla Minus Zero will be unlike any Godzilla movie we’ve ever seen before, even if we don’t know exactly how just yet.

