When it comes to monster movies, there seems to be an established formula: introduce a terrifying creature, and then, in the sequel, add someone else. For example, the 2014 Gareth Edwards movie Godzilla revamped the classic kaiju movie for a new generation, and it was soon molded into a “Monsterverse” with the addition of Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, and eventually Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

But this isn’t the only way for a Godzilla movie to go from a singular experiment to a full franchise. One of the most lauded Godzilla movies of the 21st century is getting a follow-up, but it’s not bringing in someone new. Instead, it’s making a big statement.

Godzilla Minus One brought the story back to its roots with a relatively small budget, but the sequel will apparently go bigger in both respects. Toho Studios

Godzilla Minus One captured the hearts of audiences in 2023 with a stripped-down, back-to-basics approach to a monster that’s all about spectacle, even though it took a while to reach screens worldwide. It even won an Oscar for visual effects and got a black and white re-release, Godzilla Minus One Minus Color. Considering the prolific nature of past Godzilla movies, conversation quickly turned to a possible sequel.

The sequel was first teased back in November 2024 with a ten-second “emergency announcement” about a new Godzilla movie from writer/director/VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki, but it was so vague that fans didn’t even know it was related to Godzilla Minus One until April 2025. A new announcement from distributor Toho Studios reveals one more key detail: the title, Godzilla Minus Zero, or Godzilla -0.0 if you’re more numerically minded.

There aren’t many details to be gleaned from the video announcement, but Minus Zero will definitely stick with its predecessor’s minimalist style — even the logo is in line with Minus One’s brushstroke-inspired art. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Minus Zero has loftier ambitions than just turning this return to form into a series, claiming “the new film is being positioned not just as a sequel but as a statement piece.” The report also states the movie is expected to premiere in late 2026, and production is wrapping soon.

The first movie was definitely a statement piece on its own, which begs the question: how can it make a bigger statement? It’s likely Godzilla Minus Zero will be unlike any Godzilla movie we’ve ever seen before, even if we don’t know exactly how just yet.