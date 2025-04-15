Godzilla Minus One revived Toho’s iconic kaiju franchise, and the production company is keen to keep the momentum going. The 2023 film, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, told an intimate story of WWII veterans joining forces against the beast, but it also left the door open for Godzilla to return. Last November, Toho confirmed that a new Godzilla movie is on the way, with Yamazaki returning to the helm. The initial announcement was light on details, but a new update from Bloomberg Japan (via Fangoria) has given fans their first update in months.

Though there were some doubts about the new film’s place in Toho canon, Bloomberg confirmed that Yamazaki is filming a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One. There’s no word on when the sequel will be released — or even what it’ll even be called — but production is underway. In an interview with Variety in February, Yamazaki revealed that he’d begun work on a screenplay and storyboards, and he also confirmed that the sequel will benefit from a bigger budget.

The next Godzilla film is officially a sequel to Godzilla Minus One. Toho

Godzilla Minus One was a relatively modest production, but its visual effects still earned the franchise its first Academy Award, which makes one wonder what Yamazaki and his team could do with more resources. Minus One combined an intimate story with harrowing spectacle; ideally, its sequel can strike the same balance on a larger scale.

With so little known about the sequel, fans are already wondering if the original cast will return for a rematch with the King of the Monsters. Minus One followed a disgraced kamikaze pilot (Ryunosuke Kamiki) as he teams up with other vets to stop Godzilla’s reign of terror. Our rag-tag group of heroes sinks the beast to the bottom of the ocean, but we see Godzilla regenerating in the film’s final moments. The process is slow, but he won’t be wounded forever. When he rises again, another riveting fight for survival will follow.