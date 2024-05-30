The long, long wait to watch Godzilla Minus One from the comfort of your home may finally be over. The Oscar-winning kaiju movie from Toho Studios and director Takashi Yamazaki is finally getting a digital release in U.S. — at least according to one recent report.

According to the Twitter account @WhenToStream, Godzilla Minus One will be available to purchase from Apple, Amazon, Google and other digital storefronts as of June 1. Inverse has reached out to the press team behind Godzilla Minus One’s U.S. release for official confirmation, and we’ll update this article if we receive a response.

According to @WhenToStream, the digital version of Godzilla Minus One will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. It’s unknown if an English dubbed version will be available. It’s also unclear if the black-and-white version that screened in theaters (Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color) will be available.

A black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One was briefly in theaters earlier this year. Toho

Godzilla Minus One premiered in the U.S. on December 1, 2023 and achieved instant classic status (although it was eclipsed at the box office by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire). The movie arrived on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on May 3, but until now, there’s been no word on when fans in the U.S. (or the rest of the world) could watch it online — at least legally. As a result of the film’s intense scarcity, it set a record as the most pirated movie of all time.

Godzilla Minus One also had a relatively limited theatrical run here in the U.S., although it was extended several times and given an extra boost thanks to the black-and-white version. Still, by the time the movie managed to win an Oscar for special effects (the first Academy Award ever given to the sky-scraper sized reptile) it was too late for anyone who was just learning about the film to actually see it in theaters.

Now, a full six months since its theatrical release in America, Godzilla Minus One may finally be getting the digital release it so desperately needs. It likely won’t match the experience of seeing it on the big screen (unless you have a really awesome home theater setup) but it’s still better than nothing.