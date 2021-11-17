Just when we thought the ghost-busting days were gone, director Jason Reitman has emerged, determined to wipe the dust off the franchise his father started and revive Ghostbusters for a new generation.

Heartfelt and action-packed, Ghostbusters: Afterlife — in theaters this week — lives up to its name in every way, and that includes showing signs of life even after its credits roll.

Afterlife reboots the Ghostbusters franchise, centering its story on a family that moves to a small Oklahoma town called Summerville. Adjusting to life in a new town, budding scientist Phoebe grows curious about the town’s strange occurrences, from random earthquakes (though they’re not near a fault line) to the so-called “haunted house” her family just inherited from her estranged grandfather. Phoebe soon realizes that the town is a ghost epicenter as she uncovers the history behind a quartet of men who call themselves Ghostbusters.

Does Jason Reitman add an extra scene or two after Ghostbusters: Afterlife ends? Here’s what you need to know about Afterlife’s post-credits, and don’t worry — this entire article is spoiler-free .

Does Ghostbusters: Afterlife have a post-credits scene?

Mckenna Grace plays Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard plays her brother Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony Pictures

Short answer: Yes. If you’re at the theater and Ghostbusters: Afterlife just ended, stay seated through the entire credits.

Long answer: Ghostbusters is no stranger to post-credits scenes. In fact, Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters had a post-credits scene. Of course, this new film does not shy away from giving the audience a bonus moment. Actually, it offers fans two different credits scenes.

Similar to Marvel movies, Afterlife has one mid-credits scene and one end-credits scene. After the main credits sequence (which ends abruptly on purpose), the first scene occurs. The second scene is all the way at the very end of the credits.

Do the Ghostbusters: Afterlife post-credits scenes matter?

Paul Rudd stars as science teacher Mr. Grooberson in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony Pictures

Of the two scenes, only one matters in terms of what the franchise's future may look like. I can’t say more than that without seriously spoiling the movie, but I will say it’s worth waiting for after all the credits roll. The other scene mainly operates as a comedic footnote that fans — new and old — will likely get a kick out of when they see it.

But don’t be mistaken; these scenes don’t explain what’s next on the same level that a superhero credits scene might. Instead, it’s more of a gentle, thoughtful tease. This Ghostbusters movie can start a new phase for the franchise, but it also succeeds as a standalone installment. Whatever the future holds for Ghostbusters, at the very least, you will know who you’re gonna call.