Gen V proved that while The Boys was coming to an end, the world the show created isn’t going anywhere. This Gen-Z-centered spinoff followed Marie Moreau as she started her education at the Supe-focused Godolkin University, but she was quickly derailed by a massive conspiracy hiding underneath the halls involving a virus that only affects Supes.

We saw the powers of that bioweapon in Season 4 of The Boys, but in Season 2 Marie and her friends have to face something much bigger: the mysterious disappearance of their friend Andre. At 2025’s San Diego Comic-Con we got a look at how Godolkin has changed since we saw it last. Check it out below:

Gen V Season 2 was forever changed by the unfortunate passing of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson. But instead of recasting the role, Andre’s disappearance drives the central mystery of the entire show as a way of honoring his legacy. But finding Andre isn’t the only problem: God U also has a new dean, Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), who is training Supes as soldiers.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gen V Season 2:

In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

It’s a lot for sophomore year, but at this point in Gen V, conspiracy theories and school secrets are just part of college life.

Gen V Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, 2025.