Last we saw in Gen V, the college-set spinoff of The Boys, the Godolkin University gang was in big trouble. Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) were all imprisoned after trying to free the superheroes locked in the school’s mysterious underground facility known as “The Woods.”

Godolkin has a new dean in Season 2, and Marie is back on the God U rosters, but there are still lingering mysteries. The school’s new regime seems focused on training its supes not to protect the greater good but to become an army for Vought itself. A teaser for this new season is available now, but all of this is overshadowed by a heartbreaking real-world tragedy.

While the teaser catches us up on most of the characters we got to know in Season 1, one is missing: Andre, played by Chance Perdomo, who perished in a March 2024 motorcycling accident. In the wake of the loss, the Gen V team announced that Perdomo’s role would not be recast. Instead, Andre’s storylines would be rewritten to “honor Chance and his legacy” in Season 2.

Gen V’s Season 2 teaser gives us our first look at that rewriting. In between shots of Marie, Jordan, and Emma navigating their sophomore year under the new reign of Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), we see Andre’s father, Polarity, trying to get to the bottom of his son’s sudden disappearance. “I want to burn the school down to the motherf*cking studs,” he says.

Andre’s absence from the Gen V gang is palpable. Amazon Prime Video

In Season 1, we learned that Polarity’s magnetic abilities have had a detrimental effect on his health, meaning he experiences seizures where he loses control of his powers. In the Season 1 finale, Andre was told by doctors that the brain damage caused by these seizures was irreversible, and that the condition may be passed down to him.

Now, however, it looks like Polarity is in better shape than ever, and fueled by the desire to avenge Andre, even if it means accelerating the destruction of his own brain by using his powers. It’s a sharp turn for the series, but one that shows how the loss of a loved one can come out of nowhere and affect everything.

Gen V Season 2 premieres Sept. 17, 2025 on Prime Video.