Game of Thrones’ New Spinoff Could Be Made By A Star Wars Legend

Hoping for the release of an announced Game of Thrones spinoff is like waiting for George R. R. Martin to finish The Winds of Winter: the longer we go without updates, the more you resign yourself to the fact that it’s never going to happen. There’s the Jon Snow spinoff that’s no longer happening, a Flea-Bottom-set drama that’s DOA, and the White Walker origin story Bloodmoon, which filmed a pilot but wasn’t picked up for a series.

But while spinoffs have been canceled left and right, one has slowly gained traction. It’s been reworked along the way, but it may be getting to the point where hoping for it isn’t a fool’s errand anymore. In fact, it may be the most innovative Game of Thrones spinoff yet.

Corlys Velaryon is getting animated. HBO

In an interview with Deadline, HBO CEO Casey Bloys spoke about recent HBO hits like The Pitt, Heated Rivalry, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. While he didn’t comment on any other Game of Thrones spinoffs, the write-up gave a rundown of everything still in development: Quoc Dang Tran’s Arya Stark sequel, Aegon’s Conquest from Mattson Tomlin, and 10,000 Ships from Eboni Booth. But one show had a new name attached: Nine Voyages, the prequel focusing on Corlys Velaryon, is rumored to have Genndy Tartakovsky aboard.

Nine Voyages was originally a live-action spinoff following the rise of the seafaring adventurer Corlys Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon. The show was shifted to animation for budget reasons, and now Tartakovsky is apparently involved. The iconic creator brought us series like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Primal, as well as the beloved 2003 series Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Genndy Tartakovsky is rumored to be the showrunner for a Game of Thrones animated spinoff. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tartakovsky’s attachment makes it seem like HBO is significantly invested in this series. Nine Voyages isn’t just being banished for financial reasons; if Tartakovsky is involved, it has the potential to be a high-profile success. It’s a small update, but a huge vote of confidence in the series’ future.