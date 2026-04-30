Since Season 1, For All Mankind has teased an eventual outcome that could result in human beings moving out into the rest of the solar system. And although For All Mankind has been focused on Mars since Season 3, the tensions in Happy Valley are strangely contrasted with the desperate hope of the mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan. In Season 1, Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) hoped that establishing a base on the Moon would lead to moving out in the rest of the solar system, and now his daughter, Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu), is making that happen. But because For All Mankind is a grounded and unflichingly realistic show, as the Titan mission boldly goes where no one has gone before, all is not well on their home base of Mars.

In For All Mankind Season 5, Episode 6, “No Sudden Moves,” mission control on Mars has been fully taken hostage by the Free Mars movement, which creates a problem for Aledia (Coral Peña) as she tries to communicate with Kelly and the Titan crew. Ahead of this pivotal episode, Inverse is pleased to present an exclusive clip in which Aledia convinces the Marsies to let her communicate with the Titan crew. Watch below!

For All Mankind Season 5, Episode 6 Exclusive Clip

The context of For All Mankind Episode 6 is a crucial moment for this season. Will the hostage situation between the Free Mars movement get worse, or will the Marsies allow Aledia and the Helios people to do their job? After learning that Helios was planning to replace iridium miners with automated robots, the citizens of Mars, including Alex Baldwin (Sean Kaufman), were, naturally, furious. But Helios is also the aerospace company partially in charge of the crewed space mission to Titan, which in some ways functions as the show’s version of SpaceX or Blue Origin.

This episode is deeply focused on the situation on Mars, but the endgame of this storyline is even bigger. It’s hard to get to Titan when Mars is on fire, but the reality is, the Titan mission is underway, whether Earth and Mars are at peace or not.

Somewhat presciently, this contrast mirrors real spaceflight dynamics in our own world. Artemis II may have been aspirational and a uniting force for many people, but that launch also occurred amid devastating conflict here on Earth. For All Mankind isn’t trying to create a storyline ripped from the headlines — this season was filmed over a year ago — but the Mars standoff in the upcoming new episode is a reminder that injustice and conflict in the present is often happening just as some kind of bold leap could occur in the future.

Coral Peña as Aleida in For All Mankind. Apple TV

It still remains to be seen if Kelly and the crew will make it to Titan at all. After Episode 6, the next episode of For All Mankind is called “The Sirens of Titan,” an homage to the 1959 Kurt Vonnegut science fiction novel of the same name. Part of that novel deals with a massive conflict between humans on Mars and Earth, as well as a spaceship that becomes stranded on Titan. Here’s hoping Kelly Baldwin fares better than Malachi Constant.

For All Mankind drops new episdoes on Fridays on Apple TV.