There’s perhaps no better symbol of 2000s fandom than Firefly. Joss Whedon’s sci-fi series followed Captain Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and the crew of the spaceship Serenity as they roamed the galaxy and had Western-inspired adventures. Its all-star cast included Morena Baccarin, Alan Tudyk, and Gina Torres, but the series was canceled after only one season. Its small fandom, however, remained passionate. Very, very passionate.

Despite that passion, hopes for a reboot long felt futile — it’s been more than 20 years since the series aired, and the 2005 follow-up film, Serenity, seemed to end the story. But a recent announcement has changed things.

The cast of Firefly after the AwesomeCon announcement in Washington, D.C. Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Nathan Fillion spent the last few days posting cryptic videos on his social media accounts, which seemed to hint at a big announcement at this past weekend’s AwesomeCon. And that’s exactly what we got: surrounded by his Firefly castmates, including Alan Tudyk, Sean Maher, Jewel Staite, Gina Torres, Summer Glau, and Morena Baccarin, Fillion announced that an animated series reboot of Firefly is in the works, with many of the original cast reprising their roles.

We already have a surprising amount of information about what to expect. Fans were able to see concept art, and Fillion revealed that the series will take place between Firefly Season 1 and Serenity, essentially telling the story that future seasons would have told. Fillion even revealed that he received original creator Joss Whedon’s blessing for the project.

Ron Glass passed away in 2016, but the rest of the cast is returning. Fox

But will a Firefly sequel find success? It’s not 2002 anymore, and there’s a lot of sci-fi out there, animated and otherwise. When Firefly aired, it drew many comparisons to the classic anime series Cowboy Bebop, which had a similar “rag-tag crew roaming the galaxy” premise. An animated Firefly reboot will only draw further comparisons — and have enough fans held out for 20 years to bother watching it?

Still, for those fans who have been patient enough to wait literal decades to see the crew of the Serenity again, this is an unexpected treat. More adventure-of-the-week episodes could make good on the potential Firefly showed all the way back then; fans have long argued that the world wasn’t ready for Firefly back in 2002, and now we can finally find out if they’re right.

Firefly is streaming on Hulu.