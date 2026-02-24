Amazon’s Fallout season 2 offered up plenty of fan service. There were Easter Eggs galore, callbacks to the very first Fallout game, and Power Armor power fantasies of all shapes and sizes. There was some spectacular television, too. Lucy and Maximus reuniting in the penthouse ruins of Mr. House, along with Macaulay Culkin’s legionnaire attaining the rank of Caesar, telegraph much of what we can expect on the New Vegas strip and beyond. But what about The Ghoul? What will happen on his way to Colorado? If you look to the Fallout: New Vegas games, there’s a lot we might look forward to.

You don’t need a cartography degree to know that Las Vegas, Nevada and Colorado are not what most of us would consider “walking distance.” The Ghoul is looking at a roughly 800 mile walk. Uphill, by the way, with an elevation change of some 35,000 ft. And given the generally glacial pace of streaming television plot development we shouldn’t expect The Ghoul to step past a “Welcome to Colorado” poster in the Fallout season 3 premier. This is a good thing, because there’s loads of content in them there hills.

The great state of Utah lies betwixt Nevada and Colorado, and the Fallout: New Vegas games have already been there. The Honest Hearts DLC released in 2011 is set in the Beehive State and follows the story of Joshua Graham a.k.a. The Burned Man. This fallen legionnaire survived a fiery execution attempt by Caesar and returned home to find refuge among the Mormon settlers in New Canaan, a town near the Zion Canyon. As with most Fallout games Graham is embroiled in conflict between warring factions and it's the players job to come in and choose a side either with him or against him.

The events of Honest Hearts take place in 2281 which is only 15 years before the show. So it’s likely that The Ghoul will be going through some of the very same territory players may have covered in the DLC. If true, expect a visual feast. Zion Canyon, or as we know it Zion National Park, is among the most breathtaking natural wonders in the U.S. It certainly remains one of the best settings for any Fallout game.

Breathtaking landmarks like The Watchman would make for great TV. National Park Service

But there’s plenty of exciting things beyond the scenery. New Canaan was a formidable outpost known for turning out fierce survivalists in some of the harshest climates imaginable. It served as a beacon of law and order in a wasteland otherwise populated by roving bands of tribal raiders. Ultimately New Canaan was destroyed by Caesar’s legion but its survivors fanned out across Zion Canyon, adding even more factions to the mix. In other words, The Ghoul isn’t likely to have a solo journey to Colorado.

Who exactly could The Ghoul encounter besides the scattered New Canaanites? There could be some Vault Dwellers in the mix. Vault 22 was a failed agriculture experiment northwest of New Vegas that collapsed after the outbreak of a mind-eating fungus. Survivors fled north in Zion Canyon and turned to cannibalism to survive, which ultimately led to their downfall although some survivors may still remain. The experiments in Vault 22 escaped as well, most notably the giant praying mantises.

Then there’s the Sorrows. This band of survivors is one of the wasteland’s great mysteries. Their origin story is unknown. They were founded by a group of children who were dumped in Zion with little recollection of where they came from only calling it “The School.” They survived thanks to a man named Randall Clark. Clark is a Mojave legend, a former soldier and survivalist who kept the children safe by keeping a watchful eye over them and gifting them food, medicine, books and more. They referred to him as the “Father in the Caves.” He’s also the one who hunted down the Vault 22 cannibals after they slaughtered a Mexican tribe that was friendly to Clark.

Will The Ghoul find answers about his family in Colorado? Only if he makes it there alive. Amazon Prime

The long walk to Colorado is not an endless one. While 800 miles sounds like a lot to us, to The Ghoul it's more of a stroll. After all, official canon says he’s walked across the United States at least once so there’s no reason to doubt him. While Utah offers a fascinating detour it is still just a detour. There’s a high probability for a praying mantis jumpscares and an episode or two caught among some intertribal warfare but, ultimately, The Ghoul needs to get to Colorado. What awaits him there, we’ll have to find out.

Fallout season two is streaming now on Amazon Prime. Fallout New Vegas is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass.