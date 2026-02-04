Amazon’s Fallout has won over legions of new fans with its authentic portrayal of the expansive post-apocalyptic world gamers have enjoyed for decades. But that doesn’t mean old school fans don’t get any love. A plethora of easter eggs inhabits every episode, ranging from small background props to iconic characters to Fallout mastermind Todd Howard himself. Here’s a look at some of our favorite easter eggs from Fallout season two.

Warning! Spoilers for Fallout Season 2 ahead!

Fallout Episode 1 Easter Egg: The Vault-Tec Rep

Fallout 4 fans will remember this guy. Amazon

A mid-episode flashback takes us to the saccharine suburbia of Fallout’s pre-apocalyptic America. Cooper Howard a.k.a The Ghoul is driving with his daughter and we see a large blue truck with “Vault-Tec Industries” painted on the back. A dapper fellow in a tan suit and fedora hops out before hustling up the sidewalk to give his door-to-door sales pitch. Fallout 4 fans will recognize the Vault-Tec salesman from the game’s opening scene. While it’s unclear whom he visits in the show, he is central to the Fallout 4 plot as he happens to be at your door when the bombs start to fall. This was a fun way to signal to gamers that he was here at the start of another journey, too.

Fallout Episode 2 Easter Egg: That Thing In The Fridge

Some easter eggs are out of this world. Amazon

Fallout serves up a particular flavor of pulp-y sci-fi that allows for almost anything. Because even though its a game set on Earth there’s something that just makes sense about the occasional alien showing up, too. That’s what we got in episode two, “The Golden Rule,” when a pair of BoS soldiers find a Zetan in a fridge at Area 51. These little green men first made their appearance in a Fallout 3 DLC called Mothership Zeta that centered around your abduction and subsequent escape from a flying saucer. Extraterrestrials have appeared in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 as well, which may explain why the soldiers tossed the corpse and marveled instead at the thrill of discovering a still-working freezer.

Fallout Episode 3 Easter Egg: Hammertime

One of the enduring things about the Fallout games is the absurd weaponry at the player’s disposal. Translating this kind of immersive power fantasy onto TV isn’t easy, but our favorite Easter egg from episode three, “The Profligate,” does the trick. Harkness’ Super Sledge proved to be the melee machine longtime fans have come to know and love. This particular jet-fueled model is unique to Fallout 4, which was set just nine years prior to the show. Continuity counts kids!

Fallout Episode 4 Easter Egg: Isn’t That S.P.E.C.I.A.L.?

It’s hiding in the background but the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. font is hard to miss. Amazon

Fallout’s vault culture is arguably its most unique aesthetic. After all, there are plenty of gory, grimy nuclear wastelands in the media but how many Vault Boys are there? The eerie melange of propaganda, nihilism, and sci-fi plot twists are what makes the vaults so special. Not as special as the player though, or should we say S.P.E.C.I.A.L.? This acronym serves as the basis for Fallout’s in-game players stats (S for strength, P for perception and so on). It’s emblazoned on numerous “You’re SPECIAL!” posters in every vault, including the background of the Inbreeding Support Group in episode 4, “The Demon in the Snow.”

Fallout Episode 5 Easter Egg: Fisto

All’s fair in love and wasteland. Amazon

“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.” Shakespeare’s immortal words remind us that love is bound only by the limits of our own imagination. And in episode 5, “The Wrangler,” one of the most depraved minds in the Wasteland (and that’s saying a lot) is given his chance at romantic bliss. The chicken-f**king Snake Oil Salesman earned a fusion core in season one for helping Thaddeus heal his injured foot with a mystery serum that may or may not be why Thaddeus is turning into … something. Why did he need a core? To power his robot lover Fisto of course! Fallout 3 fans may remember Fisto, a Securitron-turned-sex-robot after they track down his new software update.

Fallout Episode 6 Easter Egg: Unity

Episode 6, “The Other Player,” introduced us to the season’s best cameo in a Ron Perlman-voiced Super Mutant who saves The Ghoul from certain death on the New Vegas strip. But his appearance may be more than fan service. The scene takes place in an abandoned church, a potential nod to Unity, the enemy faction in the original Fallout video game. Stationed in an abandoned cathedral, and frequently using old churches as outposts, Unity was a cult intent on creating a new world order where un-mutated humans no longer existed. Perlman’s cryptic speech echoes Unity’s beliefs about vengeance and metahuman brotherhood. We expect to see more of Unity in season 3.

Fallout Episode 7 Easter Egg: In Todd We Trust

Bethesda Game Studios

Fallout originally belonged to Interplay Productions, but it wasn’t until Bethesda took over the IP for the third game in the franchise that it achieved its megastar status. And that transformation is credited to game director Todd Howard, Bethesda’s resident creative guru. Howard was honored in Fallout 4 with a portrait depicting him as Napoleon. Players could decorate their in-game shelters with the portrait, and it appears to have been a popular choice for Vault-Tec staff, too. A copy of the painting covers the wall safe in the Overseer’s office in episode seven, “The Handoff.”

Fallout Episode 8 Easter Egg: Prime Time

Liberty Prime is like Iron Giant meets Optimus Prime meets The John Birch Society. Bethesda Game Studios

Good things come to those who wait. For Fallout viewers who stuck around after the credits for the final episode, “The Strip,” the mother of all Easter eggs was revealed. We were treated to a scene involving Quintus, the Brotherhood of Steel elder, unfurling blueprints for a massive mech called Liberty Alpha Prime. Liberty Prime is well-known to game fans, although this “Alpha” version has not made an appearance elsewhere. Liberty Prime itself is a massive, nuclear-armed robot capable of unspeakable destruction. It was deployed by the Brotherhood to defeat the Enclave in Fallout 3 before being destroyed. It was rebuilt and appeared in a similar role in Fallout 4, helping the player to destroy The Institute at the end of the game (assuming they side with the Brotherhood over other factions). Liberty Prime Alpha implies the existence of another unit, one that hasn’t been seen before, giving us a tantalizing storyline to think about while we wait for Fallout season 3 to arrive.

