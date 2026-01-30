Fallout Season 1 Is Now Streaming For Free — With A Catch

When Fallout premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 10, 2024, all eight episodes were available at once. This “binge model” release is usually considered a downgrade from a more traditional, weekly release, but it does have its upsides. By making every chapter available at once, fans are able to see the full potential of a show at once and fall in love that much quicker.

While Season 2 has moved to a weekly model, Prime Video hasn’t forgotten the method that helped the success of the show in the first place. Now, everyone can experience the joy of binging Season 1 of Fallout, even if they aren’t a subscriber: full episodes are now available to watch on YouTube. Check out Episode 1 below.

This comes right after the release of Season 2 Episode 7, the penultimate episode of the second season. Now fans can binge through Season 1 and then turn to Prime Video to catch up on Season 2 before the finale premieres on Tuesday, February 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET.

Right now’s the perfect time to get caught up on the adventures of The Ghoul, Lucy MacLean, and Maximus. Besides the fact that Season 2 is about to end, this series has already been renewed for Season 3. This sneak peek is a great way for skeptical fans to try before they buy, getting a taste of the show since it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Fallout Season 1 is available to stream for free on YouTube ahead of the Season 2 finale. Amazon Prime Video

It’s very unusual for a full season of a series to be made completely accessible for free, but that just proves how great an adaptation Fallout really is. Watching Season 1 will show how strong the story is; the cliffhanger ending teasing New Vegas is a surefire way to get fans of the games to move to the streaming service for Season 2.

Unfortunately, this is a limited-time offer — according to the video descriptions, the episodes will expire on February 11. So if you’ve been putting off watching this show because of the paywall, you’ve got to strike while the iron is hot or forever wonder how Walton Goggins lost his nose.

Fallout is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.