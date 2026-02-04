Colorado? Fallout Season 3 Could Tie In A Huge Game Plot Twist

Season 1 of Fallout had a clear mission: introduce live-action viewers to the Ghoul, Lucy MacLean, and Maximus, and the post-apocalyptic setting they occupied. Season 2 had a very clear inspiration: Fallout: New Vegas. Now, with Season 3, all bets are off — there’s no obvious path forward, and travel buds Lucy and the Ghoul are split up.

However, Season 2 has contained several sneaky references to another Fallout game, and Season 3 is perfectly poised to replicate that game’s biggest twist.

Spoilers for Fallout Season 2 and Fallout 4 ahead.

While Season 2 of Fallout was clearly based on Fallout: New Vegas, there were also several references to Fallout 4, like the Starlight Drive-In Theater, a visitor from its Commonwealth (aka post-apocalyptic Massachusetts) setting, and an appearance by the Vault-Tec salesman who helps you build your Fallout 4 character.

Fallout Season 2 was full of Fallout 4 references. Amazon Prime Video

Fallout 4 follows the player character as they evacuate to a Vault when the bombs drop. They’re put in suspended animation alongside their young son, then witness their son being unfrozen and kidnapped. The player is then unfrozen and sets out to find their son, only to discover that decades have passed since their two awakenings, and that their son is now an old man.

While this exact plot couldn’t be replicated with any of Amazon’s Fallout characters, the Ghoul is on a similar journey to reunite with his wife and daughter. He’d hoped to find them in New Vegas, but he instead found a postcard from Colorado that suggests his family may be there.

Could Janey look completely different when the Ghoul finds her? Amazon Prime Video

“For the first time in 200 long-ass years... I know my family is alive,” the Ghoul tells Mr. House before he sets off for the Rocky Mountain State. But what if he doesn’t find what he expects there? It would be a big plot twist — and a perfect reference to Fallout 4 — to show his daughter Janey all grown up, having been awoken from her vault to live a full life without her father. It would be heartbreaking for the Ghoul to lose his chance at fatherhood, but it would also be an interesting dynamic.

And if Fallout wanted to go one step further, they could make Janey a villain. The rug-pull moment in Fallout 4 is when the player discovers that their son is not only an adult, but the head of the Institute, a scientific collective dedicated to rebuilding and advancing humanity’s technological capabilities... with the use of synthetic humans they treat as slaves. Janey could very well be on the wrong side of wasteland history, leaving Cooper to win her over both as a father and a survivor.

Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.