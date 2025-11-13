Fallout Season 2 Trailer Reveals The Ghoul's True Mission

Amazon Prime Video dropped the equivalent of The Big One back in April 2024 when it released every episode of its live-action Fallout adaptation at once, introducing viewers to Lucy McLean (Ella Purnell), the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten) in a rich wasteland environment full of irradiated creatures and intriguing mystery.

Now, Fallout is back for Season 2, and the action is heading to New Vegas, a beloved location full of gangs and a certain familiar face. A new trailer reveals how New Vegas has changed from its in-game portrayal, and we also get our first inkling at what’s kept the Ghoul going for 200 years of post-apocalyptic living. Check it out below:

The trailer picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Lucy and the Ghoul on a quest to New Vegas to find Hank McLean (Kyle MacLachlan), Lucy’s secretly evil dad. “What exactly is it you plan on doing once we find your daddy?” the Ghoul asks. “Gonna bring him to justice,” Lucy replies. “So people know that how they conduct themselves matters. And they don't give up hope.”

She’s not the only one looking to reunite with a family member. In Season 1’s flashbacks, we learned that the Ghoul was once Cooper Howard, an actor and Vault-Tec spokesman who’s stayed alive for over 200 years in the nuclear wasteland. In this trailer, we learn exactly what drives him. “I've kept myself alive for one reason,” he says. “To find my family.”

The Ghoul is on a quest to find his wife and daughter in Fallout Season 2. Prime Video

Game fans will spot plenty of references, but with twists. For example, the first figure that appears in the trailer is a member of the Kings, the Elvis-inspired gang. But while they were human in the games, they appear to be feral ghouls here. There’s even an appearance from Mr. House, the mustachioed big bad played by Rafi Silver in Season 1, now recast as Justin Theroux.

And while Lucy is further away from home than ever, there are still scenes set in Vault 33, including glimpses at Chet, Steph, and Woody. Fallout may be hewing a little closer to the games this year, but it should still be able to stand on its own irradiated feet.

Fallout Season 2 premieres December 17 on Prime Video.