Fallout Season 1 Is Streaming For Free — But There’s A Catch

Audiences are spoiled for choice in the streaming age, with an overabundance of shows and films at their fingertips. The problem is that all of these projects belong to a streaming service, and shelling out the cash to subscribe to every platform is borderline impossible. Accessibility is, ironically, the biggest obstacle to discovery. That’s led some streamers to get creative about promotion, collaborating with platformers like YouTube to bring fresh eyes to their original series.

Prime Video is the latest to make its biggest hit a bit more accessible. With a new season of Fallout on the horizon, Prime is bringing the apocalyptic dark comedy’s first season to a new audience. The streamer is teaming up with Samsung to offer Fallout Season 1 for free from December 3 until December 25 — but there’s a catch. The show can only be streamed on Samsung TV Plus, a service exclusive to Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy phones.

A lucky few have the chance to catch up on Fallout for free. Prime Video

Fallout Season 2 will also be available to stream for free on Samsung devices starting on December 17, while Fallout 76, the franchise’s online multiplayer game, will be playable via Xbox Game Pass when accessed through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

“Prime Video is committed to finding creative and groundbreaking approaches to bring our content to audiences worldwide,” said Emily Aldis, Prime’s global head of distribution and partnerships, in a statement. “Prime Video’s established partnership with Samsung enables us to enhance the viewing experience for our shared customers through engaging off-screen marketing collaborations and seamless integration of the Prime Video app on Samsung Smart TVs.”

Amazon’s partnership with Samsung is a smart one, even if it does keep many viewers (like, say, those with Roku TVs) out of the loop. That said, anyone with the right hardware who’s been curious about Fallout now has the chance to catch up — and spread the word — before the new season hits streaming.

Fallout Season 2 premieres on December 17 on Prime Video.