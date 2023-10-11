Mike Flanagan has made himself an institution at Netflix. Beginning with his family drama horror The Haunting of Hill House, he established an entire extended universe of creepy tales full of dread, ghosts, and lots and lots of monologues. But now, an overall deal with Amazon and a chance to adapt Stephen King’s “unadaptable” series The Dark Tower means we’re probably seeing the last installment of Flanagan’s Netflix portfolio — and he’s going out with a bang.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a Poe-flavored family tragedy that takes heavy inspiration from a real-life pharma empire. It’s also the culmination of many themes, and cast members, Flanagan has utilized over his entire career. Here’s everything you need to know about the series, from when it airs, to what it’s about.

When is The Fall of the House of Usher Streaming?

You can catch The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix on October 12, 2023. This is an odd release date for the series, as usually Netflix projects are released on Fridays. Maybe someone at Netflix is superstitious and didn’t want to tempt fate by releasing a show on Friday the 13th — in October of all months.

The Usher family gathers in The Fall of the House of Usher. Netflix

What Time Is The Fall of the House of Usher Streaming?

While other streaming services are experimenting with other release schedules like Disney’s 6:00 pm PST or Prime Video’s midnight GMT, Netflix is sticking to the release schedule that it’s used from the start: midnight PST, or 3 a.m. EST.

How Many Episodes Are In The Fall of the House of Usher?

The series is divided into eight episodes. While other series like The Midnight Club and The Haunting of Hill House had ten episodes, it’s still longer than the recent miniseries trend of six episodes. Much like the Edgar Allan Poe stories that inspired it, this series takes its time to build up dread.

Is There A Trailer For The Fall of the House of Usher?

Fan anticipation for The Fall of the House of Usher is very high especially after the release of the series trailer, which establishes the creepy tone and rags-to-riches-to-rags story. Check out the full trailer above.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

The series follows Roderick Usher, the CEO of the pharmaceutical empire Fortunado Industries, as recounts how his actions led to the tragic demise of each of his children, each inspired by a different work of Edgar Allan Poe.

