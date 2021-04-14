Falcon and Winter Soldier leaks could reveal a Daredevil-MCU crossover

Marvel fans are priming themselves to finally find out the identity of the Power Broker, the mysterious Falcon and the Winter Soldier figure, potentially unfurling in this week’s coming episode — and as such, everyone is letting their theories be known.

Is Sharon Carter actually The Power Broker? Or is it Justin Hammer? Norman Osborn? Mephisto?

A new fan theory suggests that the character isn’t any of those names, but another powerful and formidable character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that fans likely thought they’d never seen on screen again. What’s more, new leaks about Falcon and Winter Soldier may back the theory up.

The Theory — A recent Reddit post from u/Ripley129 speculates that The Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be none other than Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin from the Netflix Daredevil series. The Redditor believes that Marvel may be planning to surprise fans with the unexpected crossover, after years of wondering about the fate of the characters from the Marvel Netflix shows.

Is Kingpin The Power Broker?

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil. Netflix

In a lot of ways, it actually makes sense for D’Onofrio’s Fisk to be the Power Broker. For starters, the character easily fits the kind of dangerous crime lord role that the Power Broker supposedly is, so it wouldn’t take much effort to convince fans that Fisk has been the character all along. He’s also someone who viewers could quite easily see a character like Sharon Carter being frightened of, since Daredevil proved quite efficiently how brutal Fisk could be to those who upset him or got in his way.

The last time we saw the character he was being taken into police custody, but it’s well within Fisk’s capabilities to have broken out of prison again in the years since that arrest. And what better place for Fisk to hole up and start building a new empire for himself than in a dangerous, crime-ridden city like Madripoor?

It’s also worth noting that there is a major surprise character coming up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5. The character is supposedly very “grounded,” and some reports have come out saying that it’s someone who has not popped up in any Marvel movies yet but is a big Marvel comics character. D’Onofrio’s Fisk certainly fits all those categories, so take that into consideration in whatever way you see fit.

Of course, it’s also possible Fisk could be the Power Broker, but not the episode’s surprise character.

Daredevil in the MCU

Netflix

Of course, there are a few reasons to doubt the likelihood of this theory — namely, the uncertain way that Daredevil and all the other Marvel Netflix shows seem to exist within MCU canon right now.

It’s unclear if any of those shows, as well as ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will still be considered canon in a few years, and Marvel hasn’t given any kind of concrete answers on that front either. Kevin Feige teased earlier this year that Marvel was open to the possibility of the Netflix characters and actors returning in future MCU films and TV shows, but there have been no actual announcements of that kind up to this point.

In other words, if we don’t end up seeing D’Onofrio or Charlie Cox reprise their Daredevil roles any time in the next few years, it’s probably because Marvel’s interest in addressing the legacy of the Netflix shows is minimal, at best.

Always watching. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — The leading theory amongst Marvel fans right now is that The Power Broker is Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) — a twist that many believe the Disney+ series has been subtly setting up in its more recent episodes. That seems to be the most likely possibility at this point too, since there isn’t much time left for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to introduce yet another character into its story.

If it turns out not to be Sharon, though, it’s hard to imagine a much better choice for The Power Broker than Wilson Fisk.