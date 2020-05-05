It's the newest surprise Netflix hit of the pandemic. Extraction, the unexpected action movie starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo Brothers, is currently one of the biggest things on Netflix. The streaming giant boasted on Twitter that "90 million households" projected to stream the movie in its first four weeks.

With so much attention on the movie, it's inevitable that a sequel would already be in development. Here's everything we know so far about Extraction 2, from possible plot details to the cast and potential release dates.

Wait, what is Extraction?

For those who glaze over the Netflix homepage, Extraction is a 2020 action-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth (best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel franchise). In Extraction, Hemsworth trades his mighty hammer for a rifle to become Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord. The movie landed on the streaming service on April 24 and is one of the most popular films on the service according to Netflix's metrics.

Is there an Extraction 2?

Yes! A sequel to Extraction was confirmed by Deadline on May 4. Negotiations are still ongoing, including the return of director Sam Hargrave and Hemsworth in the lead role. Deadline reported that such deals "won't be made by Netflix until the script is ready."

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Joe Russo told Deadline. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal, in 'Extraction' (2020). Netflix

What story will Extraction 2 explore?

It is unknown at the moment what story Extraction 2 will tell.

The film could be a continuation of Tyler Rake's guardianship over Ovi (played by Indian teen actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal), or perhaps Tyler is hired for a new job to extract a new subject in a new location, which would be the easy recipe for an evergreen film franchise.

Some speculate that Tyler Rake actually died, despite the ambiguity of the ending. In fact, Rake's death was the original, intended ending of Extraction from its own director, Sam Hargrave.

“We had a version of the movie [where he died], and we tested it a lot, and it was not surprising that a lot of people wanted the character to live, and some people wanted him to die," Hargrave told Collider. "People were torn; it was almost down the middle. We want to appeal to as many people as possible without compromising the integrity of the story. And so, we think a pretty good compromise is to make an ambiguous ending."

At the end of Extraction, Ovi is safe at home thanks to the actions of Tyler Rake, who was last seen severely injured and falling off a bridge. When Ovi is at his swimming pool, he comes up for air only to see an obscured figure watching him. It's unknown exactly who that person is except that they're a tall Caucasian male, which heavily implies that it's Tyler and that he survived. Yet the movie never confirms who it actually is that's there.

Hargrave added, "If you feel like you love Tyler Rake, and you love Chris Hemsworth, and you want a sequel, and you’re like ‘There’s no way, you can’t kill him!’ then that’s Tyler Rake standing there looking at you. So we kind of purposefully did not pull focus to the character standing there.”

Chris Hemsworth, behind the scenes of 'Extraction.' Netflix

Will Chris Hemsworth return for Extraction 2?

The May 4 Deadline story confirmed negotiations are ongoing, but it's possible, and more than likely, that Hemsworth will return. In a May 3 Instagram post, Hemsworth thanked his fans for streaming Extraction and teased his involvement in future "sequels and prequels."

"You've made it the number one film on the planet right now," Hemsworth said on Instagram. "We are blown away by the response and the support. There's been a lot of talk about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things. All I can say is, 'Who knows?' But with this kind of support it's something I'd be stoked to jump back into."

When is the Extraction 2 release date on Netflix?

There is currently no premiere date for Extraction 2. Considering that it's still in negotiations and all production is currently paused, it will probably be a while before we see Tyler Rake again.

Where can I watch the trailer for Extraction 2?

There is no available trailer for Extraction 2. Again, it's gonna be a while, though if we're lucky maybe Hemsworth will give fans a teaser on Instagram before too long.