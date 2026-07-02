EXCLUSIVE: Silo Season 3 Clip Reveals Juliette's Memory Issues

Silo Season 3 is all about memory, and this is very clear from the very first episode. Juliette may have replaced Bernard as Mayor after their little fire incident from Season 2, but she can’t seem to remember much about her life. What’s even more worrying is that she doesn’t know why she can’t remember anything but suspects it may have something to do with the pills she’s told to take. Meanwhile, centuries earlier, something similar is happening to the sister of Congressman Daniel Keene, who appeared in the shocking Season 2 finale.

In an exclusive clip from this action-packed season premiere of Silo Season 3, we see Juliette being escorted by a protest banner — a sight that jogs a memory for her. Check out the clip below:

In this clip, Juliette is alerted to an attack on IT from Outsiders. While she walks with her entourage, she sees a banner reading “This is the truth, the display is a lie!” over a painting of an idyllic landscape. Seeing this painting triggers something in Juliette, and we see an old memory: the seemingly perfectly livable surface that she saw when she was sent up to clean all the way back in Season 1. But just like back then, it glitches, and the truth shines through: we’re really in the post-apocalypse, and the Earth still hasn’t healed.

Camille Sims checks in with Juliette to see if she’s okay, and Juliette assures her she’s fine. But in the final seconds of the clip, we hear her say “Find Kennedy.” This is a reference to Patrick Kennedy, the maintenance worker and Relics dealer who has been a player in Silo since Season 1.

Juliette may have lost her memory, but this clip suggests her memories of the surface will still shine through. Apple TV

We know that Juliette’s memory loss will play a major role in this season, but if flashes of her past are coming back already in Episode 1, then perhaps we’ll get the Juliette we know and love soon enough. And if Juliette can get her memories back, what does that mean for the other case of memory loss back in the Before Times?

Hopefully, these flashes will get more and more common as Juliette is faced with more images and faces from her past. Right now, she’s the hero of Silo 18, but that reputation isn’t worth much if she can’t remember anything she did. Perhaps, as she uncovers the reason behind this memory loss, she can figure out why nobody in the Silo can remember what put them there in the first place.

Silo Season 3 premieres July 3 on Apple TV.