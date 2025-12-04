Exclusive Pluribus Episode 6 Clip Reveals The Results Of Carol's Plan

From the beginning, Pluribus has always been Carol Sturka’s story. The Albuquerque survivor of the hive mind has been living on her own, trying to co-exist after the rest of the world joined into one collective consciousness. Sure, she tried to find camaraderie with her other survivors, but she didn’t exactly make a good first impression.

But slowly, through the episodes, we’ve learned more about another survivor: Menousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga), the storage facility owner living in Paraguay. Much like Carol, he’s skeptical of the hive mind and has rejected every bit of their help, even when that means starving.

In Pluribus Episode 5, “Milk,” Carol filmed a video message to the other survivors and asked the hivemind to add subtitles in their languages and deliver it. Now, Inverse can premiere an exclusive clip of the upcoming Episode 6, “H.D.P,” showing Menousos receiving that video message and how he reacts. Check out the clip below:

The clip shows Menousos as he, once again, rejects the food the hive mind delivers him, though he does accept the package from Carol. After all, it’s not from the hive mind, it’s from another survivor. The last time the two talked, Menousos hung up on Carol angrily, so this could be the beginning of a new chance for the two of them.

Menousos specifically acts surprised there are 12 other survivors — perhaps, since he’s rejected contact from the hive mind, he thinks he’s the only one. This may be the outreach he needs to venture out from his home and actually go out into the world and perhaps make his way to Carol in the States.

With three more episodes after Episode 6, anything could happen to these two, but hopefully we’ll see them join forces before the season is over.

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV.