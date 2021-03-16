Superhero showdown
“What good is power if you got nobody to share it with?”
While not quite as successful as Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, the DC Cinematic Universe boasts its own interconnected tapestry of origin stories, crossovers, and team-ups. With the Justice League “Snyder Cut” about to arrive, here’s our definitive ranking of all nine DCEU movies.
Grim and gray all around, Dawn of Justice is a tangled web of mind-numbing special effects and half-baked philosophical rants. It doesn’t get worse than this.