Eternals is likely to be a hit. The Marvel movie’s star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and a Game of Thrones reunion in the casting of Richard Madden and Kit Harrington.

In 2021, Eternals will be Marvel Studios’ third theatrical release, following Black Widow (in theaters and on Disney+) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (exclusively in theaters). Now, Marvel plans to follow Shang-Chi’s example with Eternals. Though audiences are increasingly back at theaters, the question remains: When will Eternals be available to stream?

Fortunately, for fans hoping to see Eternals at home, you likely won’t have to wait too long for its arrival on Disney+.

When is Eternals’ Disney Plus release date?

Marvel Studios will release Eternals only in theaters on November 5. However, Disney has planned a 45-day theatrical run for this new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Typically, new movies have a 90-day run in theaters. Since Eternals is estimated to run half of that, it could arrive on Disney+ faster than usual.

For example, Shang-Chi’s 45-day theatrical run ended on October 17, 2021, and Disney recently announced that Shang-Chi will make its streaming debut on November 12 (as part of the Disney+ Day celebration).

Lauren Ridloff plays speedster Makkari in Eternals. Marvel Studios

The studio has not yet announced the exact release date for Eternals’ Disney+ premiere. So, let’s do some math: November 5 + 45 days = December 19. With that resulting date, we shouldn’t be too shocked if Marvel surprises fans and drops Eternals in time for Christmas, or even on December 25. That’s all speculation, and we won’t know for sure until Disney or Marvel announces an official streaming release date.

We also don’t know whether Disney will charge the Premier Access fee for Eternals on its streaming platform. It is unlikely Eternals will be released on Premier Access, as Shang-Chi will not be. However, Black Widow was released on Premier Access, meaning Disney+ subscribers had to pay an additional $30 to see the movie.

Where can I watch Eternals now?

Richard Madden plays Ikaris in Eternals. Marvel Studios

Starting on November 5, you can watch Eternals at a movie theater. Eternals will have showtimes at most theaters in the U.S. and internationally.

If you want to watch Eternals at home, you will have to wait but hopefully not for too long. Shang-Chi is making its streaming debut a little over two months after its initial release. Let’s hope Marvel moves just as quickly with bringing Eternals to Disney+.